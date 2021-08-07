Hard to be happy with fourth place at Olympics, says Aditi Ashok as India salutes the golfer

By PTI

TOKYO: In any other tournament, Aditi Ashok would have gladly taken a fourth-place finish but this was the Olympics and the golfer said it is hard for her to be happy even though she produced the best ever performance by an Indian at the showpiece.

Overnight sole 2nd, Aditi finished fourth with a three-under 68 in the final round that left her 15-under 269 overall at the par-71 Kasumigaseki Country Club where world number one Nelly Korda of the USA took gold with a four-round total of 17-under 267.

"In any other tournament I would be really happy, but it's hard to be happy with fourth place. I played good and gave it my 100 per cent," she said.

The 23-year-old was not particularly happy with her final round show even though it was studded with five birdies against just two bogeys.

"I was just missing so many fairways. The front nine I just hit one and the back nine I think I must have hit maybe three of four more.

"That was bad today, put me out of position. I couldn't get close to the flag," she rued.

But she is hopeful that her stellar performance would ignite unprecedented interest in the sport, which is perceived to be elitist.

"I wish I had a medal, but I hope everyone is still happy. Going into the round, I didn't think about it (people watching her on TV) too much," she said.

"Just having more top finishes, even if it's not exactly a podium finish, will maybe bring more support to the sport, (with) more kids picking it up. That helps build the game," she said.

Golf returned to Olympics in 2016 after over a 100-year gap and Aditi had competed at that edition, finishing tied 41st.

"Obviously, when I started golf, I never dreamt of contending at the Olympics. Golf wasn't even an Olympic sport."

"You just pick it up, work hard and have fun every day. And then sometimes you get here," she said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Saturday lauded golfer Aditi Ashok, saying she may have narrowly missed out on a medal in the Tokyo Olympics but has gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail.

Aditi Ashok signed off fourth in the Olympic Games' golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round on Saturday.

"Well played @aditigolf! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you've gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

"Well played, Aditi Ashok! One more daughter of India makes her mark! You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today's historic performance. You have played with immense calm and poise. Congratulations for the impressive display of grit and skills," the official handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said: "India's 1st woman golfer to finish 4th at Olympics Games! Aditi Ashok, deserves a standing ovation for her exemplary performance at #Tokyo2020. You played consistently well, had us holding our breath till the end @aditigolf ! You created history, best wishes ahead."

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, also praised Aditi and tweeted: "Aditi Ashok, you missed the Olympic medal by a whisker but you have finished at 4th spot at #Tokyo2020 ! We are proud of your achievement @aditigolf and best wishes for your future journey! #Cheer4India."

Even the official Olympics account praised her effort. "Shout-out to Aditi Ashok: 200th player in the world, Her caddie at #Tokyo2020 was her mother, Fought until the end for a medal in #Golf #IND."

(With ANI Inputs)