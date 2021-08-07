STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Haryana erupts in joy after javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins Olympic gold

The phone hasn't stopped buzzing in the Neeraj Chopra household ever since as congratulatory messages poured in from several dignitaries.

Published: 07th August 2021 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo.

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PANIPAT: Celebratory scenes were witnessed in Haryana on Saturday with people, overwrought with emotions, taking to the streets to rejoice at Neeraj Chopra's gold-medal winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics and the first from the country to claim a track-and-field medal at the Games.

The phone hasn't stopped buzzing in the Chopra household ever since as congratulatory messages poured in from several dignitaries.

Chopra's father Satish, who has a farming background, said his son had made the entire country proud.

"He had the blessings of the entire country," he said.

The news of Chopra's victory came shortly after wrestler Bajrang Punia had claimed a bronze, which led to big celebration in Sonipat.

And it continued as fans in Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Panipat rejoiced the performances of the players from the state.

The Chopra family had put up a giant screen and all from the neighbourhood, including children, had gathered there to watch the live action from Tokyo.

With a battery of media persons at their home, the Chopra family was busy attending to the guests.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who earlier spoke to Bajrang Punia's father, also rang up Chopra's parents to congratulate them.

Chopra's second round throw of 87.58m in the finals not only stunned the athletics world but also ended India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

With this win, he won the country's seventh medal and and also joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's only second individual gold winner in the showpiece.

The Haryana government also announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore for the star Javelin thrower.

Chopra had earlier raised hopes of a gold medal after reaching the final round with a throw of 86.65 m in his first attempt in the Olympics.

His neighbours here said that he was always full of motivation and knew he would win a gold.

Neeraj Chopra's uncle Bhimsen Chopra said that he was confident that he will give India an Olympic gold.

Nearly, five years ago, Chopra had become the only Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the world level when he made a new U-20 world record of 86.48m in the men's javelin throw event in the IAAF World U-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Many locals said that he had started the sport after watching some of his village seniors and joined the athletics nursery in Panchkula nearly ten years ago.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp