List of Neeraj Chopra's achievements

TOKYO: Here is a list of major achievements of Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who on Saturday won India's first-ever track and field gold medal at Olympics with a throw of 87.58m at Tokyo Games here.
Olympics
Golf Medal in 2021
Asian Games
Gold Medal in 2018
Commonwealth Games
Gold Medal in 2018 Asian Athletics Championships
Gold Medal in 2017 World U-20 Athletics Championships
Gold Medal in 2016 South Asian Games
Gold Medal in 2016 Asian Junior Championships
Silver Medal in 2016 Current National Record Holder (88.07m – 2021)
Current World Junior Record Holder (86.48m – 2016)