List of Neeraj Chopra's achievements

By PTI

TOKYO: Here is a list of major achievements of Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who on Saturday won India's first-ever track and field gold medal at Olympics with a throw of 87.58m at Tokyo Games here.

Olympics

Golf Medal in 2021

Asian Games

Gold Medal in 2018

Commonwealth Games

Gold Medal in 2018 Asian Athletics Championships

Gold Medal in 2017 World U-20 Athletics Championships

Gold Medal in 2016 South Asian Games

Gold Medal in 2016 Asian Junior Championships

Silver Medal in 2016 Current National Record Holder (88.07m – 2021)

Current World Junior Record Holder (86.48m – 2016)