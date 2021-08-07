STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh; Family says we are grateful

Newly-crowned Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra dedicated his historic achievement to sprint legend Milkha Singh.

Published: 07th August 2021 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO/NEW DELHI: Newly-crowned Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday dedicated his historic achievement to sprint legend Milkha Singh, who died of COVID-19 in June, a gesture that left his son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh overwhelmed with "eternal" gratitude.

"Milkha Singh wanted to hear the national anthem in a stadium. He is no longer with us but his dream has been fulfilled," the 23-year-old javelin thrower said dedicating the achievement to the iconic sprinter, who had finished fourth in the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Milkha, 91, breathed his last in Chandigarh in June after battling COVID-19 for a month.

Chopra produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals at the Tokyo Games to claim the country's first track-and-field medal and become only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics.

"Dad waited so many years for this to happen. His dream has finally come true with India's first athletic gold. I am crying as I tweet this. And I am sure dad is crying up above. Thank you for making this happen," Jeev posted.

"Not only did you win us a first-ever athletics gold medal in the #OlympicGames, you even dedicated it to my father. The Milkha family is eternally grateful for this honour," he added.

The iconic sprinter, who was fondly known as the 'Flying Sikh', had often talked about his deep desire to see an Indian win a track and field Olympic medal.

At the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, PT Usha came close to winning a medal in women's 400m hurdles but, like Milkha, finished fourth.

About Chopra's feat, Jeev later told PTI in Chandigarh,"...it is an emotional moment for me because all the memories come back."

"Neeraj Chopra is a true champion. He dedicated the medal to my father. This speaks volumes of the gentleman. Generally, after winning a gold medal, that too at Olympic level, one thinks about his parents and family, but he thought about my father and I will remember this for the rest of my life," Jeev said.

Jeev said had his father and mother Nirmal Kaur, who also died due to COVID-related complications, been alive today they would have been very happy watching Chopra win gold and other players doing well at the Olympics.

"Every Olympics, they used to watch on TV and never missed a game. Be it hockey, athletics, they used to watch keenly and discuss in the evening," he said.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra Milkha Singh Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp