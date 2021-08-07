STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Neeraj Chopra's gold medal is defining moment of Indian athletics, say former greats

Commonwealth Games gold medallist discus thrower Krishna Poonia lauded Neeraj Chopra for his discipline and single-minded approach to achieving his goal.

Published: 07th August 2021 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo.

Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Some were emotional and some jubilant in anticipation of a new beginning as the legends of Indian athletics on Saturday extolled star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold medal winning feat at the Olympic Games, terming it a "defining" and "watershed" moment in country's sports history.

Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field medal winner from the country.

The 23-year-old, son of a farmer from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

"I became emotional just after Neeraj won the gold. It is a historic moment and of course a defining one in our athletics history," track legend PT Usha told PTI from her home in Kerala.

Asked if she got emotional because she missed out on a bronze in the 1984 Olympics, Usha said, "Today, it was a happy moment and we should enjoy this.

"I feel this gold will take Indian athletics to another level. We could not give our athletics fans an athletics medal in Olympics. I think we have redeemed ourselves with this gold from Neeraj.

She, however, said she was not expecting a gold initially from Chopra but realised after his second throw that he is going to grab the yellow metal.

India's lone medallist in world championships, Anju Bobby George agreed with Usha and said, it should only be the beginning of many good things in Indian athletics.

"It is not easy to win medal in Olympics. It is as tough in World Championships but Olympics medal is special.

"So, it is a watershed moment for Indian athletics. My medal in World Championships (in 2003) brought a lot of changes in Indian athletics for the better. We started winning medals in Commonwealth Games. The same we hope from the gold from Neeraj."

Talking about the 23-year-old Chopra, Anju, also a senior vice president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), said, "He is still young and we can expect a lot from him in the coming events and Olympics."

Commonwealth Games gold medallist discus thrower Krishna Poonia lauded Chopra for his discipline and single-minded approach to achieving his goal.

"He is such a humble athlete and at the same time he is very discipline in his approach. He was confidence personified today in the final. He was not taking any pressure," she said.

"So, I was confident that he would win a gold today. Moreover, it was not the day for Johannes Vetter who was struggling in the qualification round also," said Poonia who finished sixth in the 2012 Olympics.

Legendary athletes Sriram Singh and Gurbachan Singh Randhawa also hailed Chopra's gold as a watershed moment in Indian athletics.

"We have not been given a single Olympic medal in athletics to our one billion people. So, it is watershed moment," two-time Asian Games gold medallist Sriram, who finished seventh in 800m final in the 1976 Olympics, said.

Randhawa, who finished fifth in 110m hurdles in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, said it was one of the greatest sporting achievements by an Indian.

AFI President Adille Sumariealla said the gold medal won by Chopra has "brought immense pride to the Indian sports fraternity, to the AFI, to me personally and of course for Neeraj and his family".

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra ​Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp