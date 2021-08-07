STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

'Shameful': Rani condemns alleged casteist slurs hurled at teammate Vandana Katariya's family

The family of Katariya, who scored four goals during the Olympics, found itself at the receiving end of allegedly casteist slurs from few people in their neighbourhood in Haridwar.

Published: 07th August 2021 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

India women hockey team

India forward Vandana Katariya, center, celebrates after scoring against South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal on Saturday condemned the allegedly casteist abuse that her teammate Vandana Katariya's family has faced, saying that it was nothing short of shameful.

The family of Katariya, who scored four goals during the Olympics, found itself at the receiving end of allegedly casteist slurs from few people in their neighbourhood in Haridwar after the team lost the semi-final clash against Argentina on Wednesday.

"It's such a bad thing which has happened. We work so hard to represent our country. Stop all these things like discriminating on religion, casteism because we work above all these things," Rani said during a virtual press conference.

India finished fourth in the Games after going down to Great Britain 3-4 in an intensely fought bronze play-off.

"We come from different parts of India, follow different religions. But when we come here we work together for India. It's so shameful when we see people indulging in such behaviour," Rani said.

"But there are also people who have given us so much love even though we didn't win a medal. So they should learn from such people. If we want to make India a hockey nation, we need everyone," she added.

Two men had reportedly danced and burst firecrackers outside Katariya's house in the Roshnabad area of Haridwar in a gesture of mockery.

When some members of Katariya's family came out hearing the noise, the two men also passed casteist remarks against them, saying the team had lost because it had too many Dalit players in it, according to the local officials.

The 29-year-old striker had scored a hat-trick against South Africa in the group stages of the Olympics, becoming the first first from the country to achieve the feat.

Rani hoped that people will learn from this incident and such things will not happen in the furture.

"It's a bad a thing, it shouldn't have happened maybe they will learn in the future to not do such things."

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vandana Katariya Rani Rampal Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp