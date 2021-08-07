STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

The day golf won over the President, PM and Indian sports fans

Golf managed to excite India like never before thanks to one woman's history-making star turn at the Olympics.

Published: 07th August 2021 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Aditi Ashok, of India, makes a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan.

Aditi Ashok, of India, makes a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: From classes to masses in a matter of few hours.

Golf managed to excite India like never before thanks to one woman's history-making star turn at the Olympics.

The fourth and final round of the Olympic women's golf event in Tokyo may easily end up being the most watched event in the history of the sport in India.

The nation of 1.3 billion people was glued to TV sets as early as 5am, following the fortunes of Aditi Ashok, who after three days, was lying second and in line for an unprecedented medal at Olympic golf.

The 23-year-old, who played in Rio 2016 as well, had the global fraternity cheering her then after two days of great golf.

But she finished T-41st and was then forgotten.

On Saturday, she missed the medal by a whisker and signed off 4th but her performance took golf to never-before-seen heights in India in a matter of hours.

Birdie, bogey, eagle trended on social media as people scrambled to make sense of drives and putts in the sport largely considered a sport of the rich, generating the kind of buzz that is mostly reserved for cricket matches.

Her gutsy play not only earned her a lot of eyeballs, but also fulsome praise from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others "Well played, Aditi Ashok! One more daughter of India makes her mark! You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today's historic performance. You have played with immense calm and poise. Congratulations for the impressive display of grit and skills," the President tweeted.

Modi summed it up aptly by stating, "A medal was narrowly missed but you've gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail."

Till some days ago and even in the final round, some commentators referred to shots as 'points' yet the interest in golf was undeniable as Aditi consistently stayed in Top-3 for the first three rounds.

Placed second after three days of competition and with the news filtering in of a possible storm, India was salivating over the prospect of a medal from golf, a sport considered elitist.

On Saturday, even more than during the third round on Friday, all eyes and ears seemed to be on Aditi as she came close to a medal.

One of the social media platforms, 'Twitter Spaces' had more than 140 people at one time discussing Indian golf even though everyone watched it on TV.

Participants included athletes from other sports like former Olympians Aparna Popat, a former world junior silver-medallist in badminton, Table tennis star Neha Aggarwal and professional golfer S Chikkarangappa, who last week was Anirban Lahiri's caddie in Tokyo.

The platform was full of activity for as long as four to five hours.

On Twitter, Olympians like Abhinav Bindra were following and praising Aditi.

Mahesh Bhupathi, who once came fourth alongside Leander Paes in Olympic tennis, was expressing his appreciation and that he was now a "fan for life" of the Bengalurean.

Golf has never really got the attention it has deserved, often because many people don't understand it.

Yet more recently, the exploits of Jeev Milkha Singh, Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar have found space in the sports pages of newspapers.

But Saturday onwards, golf may no longer be a poor rich cousin of many of the other sports.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditi Ashok Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp