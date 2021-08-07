Tokyo Olympics​: India celebrates wrestler Bajrang Punia's wrestling bronze

By PTI

TOKYO: India erupted with joy after wrestler Bajrang Punia won a sixth medal for the country at the Tokyo Olympics here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were among the millions of Indians who congratulated Bajrang for winning a bronze in dominating style.

"A special moment for Indian wrestling! Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success!" wrote the President on Twitter.

"Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy," Prime Minister Modi added.

Cricketers including VVS Laxman were also quick to laud Bajrang's effort.

"Super Duper...And @bajrangpunia does India proud. Absolutely brilliant from #BajrangPunia to win 8-0 and win the #Bronze match," Laxman posted.

The 2008 Olympic gold-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra said: "Many Congratulations @BajrangPunia for winning the Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020.

Great grit shown ! Brilliantly fought!" Another shooter Heena Sindhu said the manner of his victory was most impressive.

"And @BajrangPunia has done it with style and the most comfortable lead possible. Congratulations to him and his team for working very hard for this. All the best for a great future."

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote: "BRONZE Third place medal for BAJRANG !!! YOU DID IT. India is thrilled beyond words. I am so proud of you, loved watching your dominating performance and spectacular finish!".

Cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar added: "Sheer class & domination on display by @BajrangPunia in #wrestling to win Third place medal for India!. Congratulations on this much deserved victory & leaving us all stunned with your performance."

Bajrang's smart attacking moves made him a 8-0 winner against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the bronze medal play-off.