STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: It's fantastic that Aditi is playing among the best, says captain of Bangalore Golf Club

Aditi narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal after finishing a brilliant 4th in the women's individual stroke play on Saturday.

Published: 07th August 2021 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Aditi Ashok, of India, right, and Nelly Korda, of the United States, walk on the 18th green during the third round of the women's golf event. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BANGALORE: Aditi Ashok has captured the eyes of many with her memorable fourth finish at the Tokyo Olympics including the members of the Bangalore Golf Club where she played golf for the very first time at the age of six.

"It's a tough competition. She did well yesterday. We were hopeful of a gold medal. It's fantastic that Aditi is playing among the best in the women's circuit -- the US and Japan. She played here for the first time at age of 6," Sanjay, Captain of Bangalore Golf Club, told ANI.

"We are eagerly waiting for her to return to Bangalore. Then all members will like to meet, appreciate and congratulate Aditi for this fantastic effort," he added.

Aditi narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal after finishing a brilliant 4th in the women's individual stroke play on Saturday.

The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies to be placed a famous fourth on fifteen-under 201 ahead of Australia's Hannah Green and Denmark's Pedersen who tied for fifth. The Indian finished the final day with 68 (-3) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

World Number one, the United States of America's Nelly Korda clinched gold with 17 under par. Meanwhile, Japan's Mone Inami took silver and New Zealand's Lydia Ko grabbed bronze.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditi Ashok Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp