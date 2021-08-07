STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik full of praise for bravery of women's hockey team

Published: 07th August 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

India players celebrate a goal by Vandana Katariya against Britain during the women's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

India players celebrate a goal by Vandana Katariya against Britain during the women's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the Indian Women's hockey team lost the race for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to the team and congratulated the members for putting up a brave fight and an exemplary performance. 

The Chief Minister said that he is looking forward to welcoming all the players to Odisha on August 17. "Girls, you have worked very hard and played very well. You lost a game, but won our hearts. Congratulations to all of you because of the hard work you have put in and for playing so well," he said.

Saluting the fighting spirit of the team, he said their spirited performance will continue to inspire sportspersons for years to come. "You all have a long road ahead of you, so keep working hard. You all be happy and keep well. Looking forward to welcoming all of you on August 17," he said.

The team also thanked the Chief Minister and Odisha government for supporting and helping them. "You have played a big role in our journey and therefore credit also goes to you," Indian Women's hockey captain Rani Rampal said. 

Praising the Chief Minister and Odisha for the support for the team and hockey in general, she said Indian women’s team is recognised now for its effort and hardwork. "This has been possible only for the support of the Chief Minister of Odisha. He gave us a platform to be able to achieve our best potential and make India proud," she said in a video message.

She said that the women’s team playing on par with the men’s team at such a platform is an achievement. The team will ensure to continue to make him proud, he said.

