Uttarakhand government to give Rs 25 lakh to hockey player Vandana Katariya

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh on Friday to Indian women's hockey team member Vandana Katariya for her performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

"We are proud that Uttarakhand's daughter Vandana Katariya made an unforgettable contribution to India's great performance in women's hockey at the Tokyo Olympics.

In recognition of this, she would be given a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh," Dhami said.

ALSO READ | Police investigating, don't want to comment: Vandana Katariya on alleged casteist slurs hurled at family

An attractive new sports policy will soon be introduced in the state that will help nourish budding talent in different games, he added.

The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match in Tokyo on Friday.