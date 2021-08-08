Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics, says Bajrang Punia

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon after sustaining knee injury in Russia during a local tournament in June, ace wrestler Bajrang Punia was advised by his doctor to head back to India for further examination, treatment and rehabilitation. Had he listened to the advise, Bajrang may have not even taken part in the Tokyo Olympics.

Touted as one of India's biggest medal prospects, Bajrang believed the travel will not only disturb his schedule but also put him at risk because of the existing Covid pandemic and decided to stay put enduring pain.

From there on, Bajrang tried his best to strictly follow the rehab programme as suggested by his doctor, but the injury kept him away from the mat for almost 20-25 days. Forget about the training, according to Bajrang, he could not even run during those days.

"I consulted my doctor back in India after sustaining the knee injury. He asked me to come back and fly to Tokyo from therebut I did not agree as it would have affected my training and also expose me to Covid infection during travel. I requested him to provide me with a rehab programme. I followed it strictly but the pain remained," informed the wrestler during a media interaction organised on Sunday.

The lack of physical training took a toll on his game and it was evident when he entered the mat at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba city on Friday. Battling pain, the 27-year-old Haryana wrestler, however, managed to win the first three bouts but lost in the semifinal.

Bajrang is known for his forward-moving style and attacking opponents from the word go. But injury forced him to alter his natural game. "Doctor and physio asked me to strap my knee to ensure I do not aggravate the injury further. I also do not want to take any risk. However, in the bronze medal bout I decided to go without it (strapping) as I do not feel comfortable in it. It feels like someone has tied my leg. I requested my physio and doctor to let me go without it as that was the last bout and I would have enough time to recover if I get injured further," added the three-time world medallist.

The decision paid dividends as Bajrang outclassed Kazakh wrestler Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 to bag bronze. Bajrang, however, is not happy with the show. "I am upset with myself as I cannot come true to the expectations of my countrymen. I will try my best to win a gold medal for the country in the 2024 Paris Olympics."

He will undertake a rehabilitation programme on reaching the country before starting training for the World Championships scheduled for October. Bajrang asserted that every event is a learning curve and the Olympics is no different. Speaking on his Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis and their future plan, he said, "At the moment, we are discussing the weaknesses and analysing performance at the Games. We haven't thought yet whether we will continue or not."

He also made it clear that he will continue fighting in 65kg and dedicated his bronze medal to Covid warriors.

