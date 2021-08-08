STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

'I feel at peace': Allyson Felix exits stage with record 11th Olympic medal

Allyson Felix made her record-setting 11th trip, after starring as the headliner on a 4x400 relay win that featured a who's-who of American running.

Published: 08th August 2021 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Allyson Felix, of the United States, runs in the women's 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Allyson Felix, of the United States, runs in the women's 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: ​Allyson Felix knows the way to the Olympic medals stand better than any runner alive.

She made her record-setting 11th trip there Saturday, after starring as the headliner on a 4x400 relay win that featured a who's-who of American running.

With the gold medal dangling from her neck and the “Star-Spangled Banner" playing in the near-empty stadium, "I took a moment just to close my eyes and take it in one last time," Felix said.

After the final race of the final Games of the 35-year-old sprinter's career, Felix leaves the stage having won the most medals of any track athlete in U.S. history. It's some list. She passed Carl Lewis, and now she only trails one person in the Olympic record book — Paavo Nurmi — the Finnish distance runner who won 12 between 1920 and 1928.

Felix, who a day earlier took bronze in the 400 meters to become the most-decorated woman in Olympic track, has no plans to go any further. In her mind, as a sprinter at least, she also has nothing left to prove.

“I feel at peace,” she said. “I went out, had all the confidence in these amazing women. I wanted to take it all in one last time around, and it was special.”

She still plans to sound an active voice for women, and especially for mothers who too often hear what she heard when she got pregnant with her now 2-year-old daughter, Cammy: That once women start having babies, their best athletic days are behind them.

But if she had any concerns about the future of her sport on the track, the 3 minute, 16.85-second jaunt she was part of in her last Olympic race — good for a 3.68-second romp over Poland — certainly put those to rest.

It was a 19-year-old, Athing Mu, who ran the anchor leg to secure Felix's medal — the seventh gold in her collection of 11.

Sydney McLaughlin, the 400-meter hurdles world-record holder, celebrated her 22nd birthday by running the opening lap. She handed to Felix, who handed to another hurdler, Dalilah Muhammad, who is 31.

They had two things in common:

—All won medals in their individual races over the nine days in Tokyo.

—Also, not a single one is a 400-meter specialist.

McLaughlin and Muhammad are friendly rivals in the hurdles, where they went gold-silver. Mu won gold in the 800. Felix has always considered herself more of a 200 runner. Three of her 11 medals have come at that distance. Six of the medals have come in relays. All of those ones have been gold.

“I was just honored," Muhammad said of her reaction when she was presented with Saturday's eclectic lineup. “Of course she earned it, but she's so deserving of it too. I've just been inspired by her throughout my entire career.”

Felix wasn't the only inspirational woman on the track on closing night.

Sifan Hassan completed the previously untried triple — 1,500, 5,000, 10,000 — by winning a gold medal in the longest race.

She said she had lost all feeling in her neck and her arms by the end. Well after she crossed the finish, she was sitting beneath the bleachers, spitting up into a cup. She walked away with gold in the 5 and 10K, a bronze in the 1,500, and hopefully an ice bath in her very near future.

“I wanted to celebrate,” she said, “but when I finished, I just fell down.”

Also in celebration mode was the U.S. men's relay team. The combo of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and hurdler Rai Benjamin combined to win America's first and only gold medal for the men's runners on the track. The U.S. closed out action at the stadium with seven golds and 26 overall medals.

There were other firsts.

Neeraj Chopra won India’s first-ever gold medal in Olympic track and field with a javelin throw of 87.58 meters.

And Mariya Lasitskene of Russia took the first gold of the Olympic track meet for that team, which was only allowed to bring 10 athletes to track due to sanctions related to the country's long-running doping scandal.

“It has broken a lot of careers,” Lasitskene said. “Partially mine, too.”

Felix's career was almost derailed by a difficult pregnancy that led to an emergency C-section at 32 weeks, which threatened the lives of both her and her baby.

At around that time, she was facing a salary cut from Nike — an insult she felt was too much to ignore.

At that point, Felix, who made her Olympic debut in 2004 as a shy, smiling teenager, became something much different: An outspoken advocate who was no longer simply happy to shut up and run.

Running, though, is what gave her the platform, and so it was fitting that the last platform she stepped on before she exited the Olympic stage was the top step on the medals stand.

“I feel like I have no regrets,” she said. “I feel like I've given my all to this sport and there's nothing left on this Olympic stage I need to do now.”

Her last pass of the baton was also a passing of the torch, she said, as she nodded to the three women beside her, "and now they're taking this into the future and it's in very good hands.”

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allyson Felix Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp