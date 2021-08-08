STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

I feet overwhelmed at Neeraj Chopra's gold-winning feat: Bio-mechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz

Klaus Bartonietz, the bio-mechanics expert who guided star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to Olympic gold, said he felt overwhelmed.

Published: 08th August 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Klaus Bartonietz, the bio-mechanics expert who guided star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to Olympic gold, on Sunday said he felt overwhelmed at his ward's feat to become the best in his sport.

Bartonietz has been with Chopra since the second part of 2019 when the youngster was undergoing rehabilitation following an arthroscopic surgery on the elbow of his throwing right hand.

"I feel overwhelmed that Neeraj was able to win a medal, not a bronze, not a silver but a gold and he became the best javelin thrower in the world," Bartonietz said in a short clip released by Athletics Federation of India.

"It's a great joy for AFI, for all the people who are interested in athletics in India," said the German who left for his home this morning.

The 23-year-old Chopra scripted history on Saturday by winning India's maiden athletics medal in Olympics with a best throw of 87.58m.

In doing so, he also became only the second Indian to bag an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Binda (2008 Beijing Games).

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra Klaus Bartonietz Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp