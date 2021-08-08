STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ

Mentally, Neeraj is extraordinary. This was his first Olympics. He is just 23 yet he was not overwhelmed by the enormity of the stage and that invisible pressure of expectation.

Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven steps to crossover, release and follow-through. The velocity shifts from the lower body to the hands and then to the javelin. It moves through the air with a drag force losing speed, it turns towards the earth, glides and pierces the ground. Unlike other sports, in javelin, every part of your body plays a part in throwing the spear. And if you have a mind like Neeraj Chopra - calm yet determined - you have the complete package , a champion.

Mentally, Neeraj is extraordinary. This was his first Olympics. He is just 23 yet he was not overwhelmed by the enormity of the stage and that invisible pressure of expectation. As soon as he threw the spear to a distance of 87.03m in his first attempt, he became more relaxed.

That was part of a plan his team had come up with. "We wanted a big first throw," Klaus Bartonietz, a bio-mechanics expert who works with Neeraj, told The New Indian Express. Post that throw, confidence was flowing.

Such was the confidence that during the break he was smiling and waving when the TV cameras panned towards him. On the other hand, Johannes Vetter, the man who cleared 90m some seven times this season, literally lost his footing after a poor first throw. "That first throw really eased off the pressure," Neeraj said.

If anyone thought Neeraj's effort was a fluke, think twice. The thrower had been improving ever since he won the junior world championships in 2016 with a throw of 86.48m - a junior world record. His form dipped in the following year. His elbow used to drop during throw and the velocity was not transferring to the spear.

Legendary javelin thrower and coach Uwe Hohn was hired. However, not much improvement was seen.
His elbow started to drop and it took additional stress.

In 2019, Neeraj was forced to go under the knife. The surgery forced him out of Doha World Championships and the entire year was lost. At times, he was so dejected that he didn't know how well he would recover.

The Athletics Federation of India needed a second javelin coach and they hired Bartonietz. Their relationship blossomed and it spilled over to the ground.

Bartonietz himself is a calm man. A lover of nature, his next target is to summit Germany's highest peak when he returns home after one year. A day before the big event on Saturday, the two spent time joking and fooling around.

Not discussing much of the competition, the two preferred to relax. But getting proper sleep before the big event was simply out of question. Neeraj too had difficulty. Neeraj is also a product of a system that at times was flawed but worked.

From AFI to Sports Authority of India and JSW, each stakeholder had played a role in his journey from the Patiala to Tokyo. Scientific training, nutrition, physios and masseurs all were part of that backroom support.

The training regimen was chalked out and first thing the team did was to make him relax. The point of release and the elbow angles were dissected time and again until it met perfection. Like a devoted pupil, Neeraj followed. Change of the Nordic Vallhala javelin also worked.

According to Bartonietz, this was done because the javelin travels smoothly and far. "We had to work on his body - from run-up to crossover to release and follow through," he said. The pressure from the elbow was minimised.

The boy who was once teased for being obese, has given India gold. A story that would remain etched for ever.

