STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Scouting raw talent is must for exceeding performance in Athletics: PT Usha

The 'Payyoli Express' as PT Usha was fondly known during her athletic career, was a raw talent picked by the great coach OM Nambiar from Payyoli village.

Published: 08th August 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Track and field legend PT Usha

Track and field legend PT Usha (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha or P.T. Usha is a name synonymous with Indian athletics. The 'Payyoli Express' as she was fondly known during her athletic career, was a raw talent picked by the great coach O.M. Nambiar from Payyoli village in northern Kerala. She is one of the greatest athletes produced by the country and in the Los Angeles Olympics of 1984, Usha missed a medal by a whisker in the 400 m women hurdles competition, reaching fourth, bringing in a heartbreak to the Indian population.

Exactly on the 37th anniversary of that heartbreaking moment, with the country and the sports fraternity in ecstasy over the gold-winning performance of Neeraj Chopra, P.T. Usha spoke to IANS.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: The country is rejoicing at the gold of Neeraj Chopra who has scripted history being the first Indian athlete to win gold. As an international athlete who brought laurels to the country and as a trainer and coach who has moulded several athletes, what's your comment on this win?

A: Neeraj Chopra's win has boosted the morale of a country that had seen narrow misses in Olympic athletics. This has given that feel -- We can. This is an inspiration to the youths and children of this country to perform and I feel that India will produce several gold medal winners in athletics in the future. The feel that 'We Can' is important and in a single word this is what Neeraj has done for this country and the athletic fraternity of the country.

Q: As a top-notch Indian athlete, did you feel that Neeraj would perform in this manner at Tokyo?

A: I was witness to his throw at the 2016 IAAF World Under 20 championships in Poland, and he had created history there winning the gold with a throw of 86.48 m fetching him the world record in that category. As an Under 20-year-old athlete performing at a world championship, I could see his cool demeanor and his mental strength and I had a liking for him and knew that he was made for bigger things. Neeraj Chopra more than anything, is a focused and cool athlete and his mental temperament has given him a great victory.

Q: What do you think were the major factors for Neeraj's huge victory in the Summer Olympics ?

A: As I said earlier, Neeraj is a focused athlete. He never wilts under pressure and this is a very important factor in international competitions. Whatever talent we have will not give you results until and unless you are focused, put in long hours for the game, polish your skills, and mentally be composed and cool. These were all seen in full, in Neeraj. Even the injury to his throwing hand did not deter him from coming up in his career, and this showed his steely resolve for success. You would have seen his cool manner while he was gearing up for the event. That has given him good strength over his competing athletes and fetched the country gold.

Q: This is the greatest moment for Indian sports and athletics in particular. As a former athlete, what is your suggestion for the country to get more gold medals in international athletic competitions including Olympics?

A: We need to scout for raw talents and polish them and develop them into great athletes. I had given this suggestion to all the people who matter for the past several years. We have to pick talent and nurture them into great athletes. We are now giving preference only to performers but to scout for raw talents is something different and in rural India, we can get these talents.

Q: Kerala women had monopolised in the Indian track and field games but in Tokyo, there was not a single Keralite woman in the squad.Your comments ?

A: It was not because Kerala is having a dearth of talents, it was because of certain injury-related issues that led to our women athletes not being in the Indian team. Jishna Mathew and P.S. Vismaya would have been in the Indian team but Jishna was recuperating from an injury and she had to contend with photo finish in the selection trials and hence was not in the team. She is an experienced athlete and was slowly grooming back to form before the Olympics and had she qualified, she would have given her best at Tokyo. Vismaya was also injured and this was the result of the non-inclusion of the women athletes from Kerala in the squad.

Q: After your active competing years, you are now running the PT Usha School of athletics. Do you feel talents coming up in the country in the future, as a coach rather than an athlete?

A: Yes we have immense talent and in two years' time you can find world class athletes coming up from PT Usha School of Athletics. In other places also good athletes are coming up and Neeraj's victory will be a major catalyst for youngsters to take up athletics as a career and if only they take this up as a full time vocation, we can taste success. As far as this generation of athletes are concerned, they have only heard about the performance of us but now they have seen directly what it means to be an Olympic champ and how the world respects and gives encouragement to you. This means a lot to Indian athletics and I am sure we will see more gold winning performances in the near future in international athletic competitions.

Q: How is the response of the Government of India to athletics and sports in general?

A: The Government of India, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi is really doing a good job as far as sports is concerned. The care and concern of the Prime Minister was seen by all of us when he called up the Indian men's hockey team after their semi-final loss to Belgium and encouraged them to play for the bronze without any tension. That will give immense confidence and self-esteem to a player. This care and concern shown by the Prime Minister must be replicated down the order and then only the execution will happen. As a whole, we are doing good as far as the administration is concerned regarding sports in the country.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PT Usha Indian athletics
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp