STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Successful Tokyo Olympics gave confidence to entire world, says IOC chief Thomas Bach

Thomas Bach, the President of the IOC said that the Tokyo Games were held successfully and it gave hope to the entire world.

Published: 08th August 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

IOC chief Thomas Bach

IOC chief Thomas Bach (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Sunday said that the Tokyo Games were held successfully and it gave hope to the entire world.

"I think we can already now say with confidence that we have experienced a very successful Olympic Games," Kyodo News quoted Bach as saying.

"I think we can say with confidence that these Olympic Games happened at the right time and that the athletes for whom we did it really appreciated it and considered it also to be the right moment in time to come together again and give hope and confidence not only to the Olympic community but for the entire world," he added.

The Tokyo Games will come to an end later today. The mega event was held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were held behind closed doors.

The closing ceremony at the National Stadium will bid farewell to the Tokyo Games. About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics.

India's grappler Bajrang Punia, who won bronze, will be the flag-bearer for the country at the closing ceremony. India managed to record its best-ever haul at the Olympics after winning seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal for India on Saturday and as a result, India registered its first-ever gold in athletics at the Games.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas Bach IOC International Olympic Committee Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Games Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp