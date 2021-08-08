STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Games: US rolls to women's basketball gold medal in Sue Bird's last Olympics

Bird and longtime US teammate Diana Taurasi have done on the international stage is win and now stand alone with five gold medals - the first basketball players ever to accomplish that feat.

Published: 08th August 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

US women basketball players Sue Bird (R) and teammate Diana Taurasi (C) celebrate after their win in the gold medal game against Japan at the 2020 Olympics

US women basketball players Sue Bird (R) and teammate Diana Taurasi (C) celebrate after their win in the gold medal game against Japan at the 2020 Olympics. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

SAITAMA: Sue Bird capped off her unblemished 17-year Olympics run with a record fifth gold medal.

All she and longtime US teammate Diana Taurasi have done on the international stage is win and now stand alone with five gold medals - the first basketball players ever to accomplish that feat - after a 90-75 win over Japan on Sunday at the Tokyo Games. "Couldn't have asked for a better ending. There's really not much else to say," Bird said.

"I feel so proud I've been able to wear this uniform for as long as I have, to play along side this one as long as I have, We've won, and that's obviously the story, but I don't think there's anyone else I'd rather do it with because we just have so much fun and I love you homie," she said.

The US has now won the last seven Olympic gold medals matching the country's men's program for the most ever in a row. The men did it from 1936-68. With Bird orchestrating the flow of games and Taurasi's scoring, they have been a constant force for the US, providing stability for the women's program since the 2004 Athens Games.

They have won all 38 of the games at the Olympics they've competed in. The pair walked off the court Sunday arm-in-arm for the last time, knowing their work was done. While Bird is finished, Taurasi said that she'll be back for a sixth Olympics. "See you in Paris!," Taurasi said.

The names have changed around the pair, including greats Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Tina Thompson, Tamika Catchings and Sylvia Fowles, but the results haven't. The Americans are on a 55-game Olympic winning streak dating back to the bronze medal game of the 1992 Barcelona Games.

The US let Japan know that wasn't going to change on Sunday. The Americans jumped out to a 18-5 lead behind a dominant first quarter by Brittney Griner. The team lead 23-14 after one as Griner had 10 points, taking advantage of the undersized Japanese team.

Japan was able to get within six in the second quarter before the Americans went up 11 at the half and never looked back. As the final buzzer sounded, Bird and Taurasi embraced and then proceeded to hug all of their teammates and the coaching staff.

Griner finished with 30 points, making 14 of her 18 shots. While Bird has said she is moving on, the future is bright for the US behind Griner, Breanna Stewart and the six newcomers on this year's team. That included A'ja Wilson, who will be counted on to keep the streak going three years from now at the 2024 Paris Games.

Wilson, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday, made her presence felt in her Olympic debut, scoring 19 points in the gold medal game. But there were other milestones of note Sunday besides Bird's farewell.

The victory also made Dawn Staley, the first Black women's basketball coach for the US, the second woman to win a gold medal as a player, assistant and head coach joining Anne Donovan. The game also marked the end of Carol Callan's run as the national team director.

She started right before the Americans won the first gold of this streak in 1996 and has been the architect for this unprecedented run. Japan, which was the only one of the 11 other teams to ever have beaten the US in an Olympics, won a medal for the first time in the country's history.

The team's best finish before Sunday was fifth. The host nation has been on the rise since it hired coach Tom Hovasse. He said when he got the job 4 1/2 years ago that his team would be playing against the US for the gold at the Tokyo Games - and would beat them.

He was half right. The two teams met in preliminary pool play and the US won by 17 points after trailing by two after the first quarter. Just like that game, the Americans used their dominant post advantage to control the title game.

Japan's biggest player was 6-foot-1 - no match for the imposing front line led by Griner, who is 6-9. While the general public and family members couldn't attend the games because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bird did have fiancee Megan Rapinoe in the stands cheering her on.

Bird came over and embraced Rapinoe after the game. She helped the US women's soccer team win a bronze medal earlier this week, scoring two goals in that game. A large contingent of Japanese volunteers, who had been in the Saitama Super Arena for the entire tournament sat and applauded their team.

No actual cheering was allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

