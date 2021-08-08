STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: 10 Indian officials allowed for attending closing ceremony, no limit on athletes

As per protocols followed by Indian Olympic Association, the medal winners including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be duly made flag bearers in the future multi sporting events.

Workers clean the handball court at the Yoyogi National Stadium during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Workers clean the handball court at the Yoyogi National Stadium during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: There will be no limit on the number of Indian athletes attending the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday but count of the officials has been capped at 10. In contrast to the ethnic outfit that athletes wore during the opening ceremony, they will be seen in comfortable track suits.

A majority of the hockey and wrestling contingent is expected to attend the ceremony that begins 4.30 PM IST. Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who claimed a bronze on Saturday, will be India's flag bearer as announced earlier.

As per protocols followed by Indian Olympic Association, the medal winners including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be duly made flag bearers in the future multi sporting events including Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year.

Men's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh and champion boxer MC Mary Kom were India's flagbearers at the opening ceremony.

Considering the COVID-19 threat, the Indian delegates in Tokyo had limited the count of officials at the opening ceremony to six, while a significant number of athletes stayed away from the event to focus on their competition the following day.

India capped off its best-ever performance in the Olympics with a haul of seven medals, including a gold, at Tokyo.

