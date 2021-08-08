STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra the star as India claims best medal haul

Finally, after a gap of 13 years, India tasted another 'golden moment' when javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra broke the jinx.

Published: 08th August 2021 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TOKYO: Finally, after a gap of 13 years, India tasted another "golden moment" when javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra broke the jinx and became the first Indian track and field athlete in history to win a gold medal.

The feeling, which had come when a reticent 10m air rifle marksman, Abhinav Bindra, had first won a bar of individual gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, returned. Only that, this time it was more profound, as an athlete from the hinterland -- the heart of the country -- had won a gold medal.

Chopra's lion-hearted effort was perhaps a reflection of the newfound confidence of Indian athletes, who have fronted the pandemic with determination and come out stronger over the last 16 months.

Barring the Indian shooters and tennis players -- who let the country down big time and created an atmosphere of dismay and dejection -- every other athlete who donned the Indian jersey was a winner, whether he/she won a medal or not.

Golfer Aditi Ashok, ranked 200th in the world, battled the debilitating aftereffects of Covid-19 and led the world's top golfers till the last shot, before missing out on a bronze medal by just one stroke.

The women's hockey team, led by Rani Rampal, fought tooth and nail before losing 3-4 to Great Britain after defeating world No. 2 Australia in the quarterfinals. Boxer Satish Kumar fought with 13 stitches above his eye and on his chin against world No. 1 Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan before bowing out with head held high in the super-heavyweight category.

There were several such heroic tales over the last fortnight which caught the imagination of the diehard Indian fan, even as some of the best Indian shooters ranked among the best in the world, continued to fire blanks.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu provided the silver lining on a day when some of the most talented shooters, including pistol marksman Saurabh Chaudhary and rifle ace Elavenil Valarivan, flattered to deceive on the first full day of competitions at the Olympics.

The 26-year-old Manipur lifter exorcised the ghost of the 2016 Rio Olympics with a total lift of 202kg to clinch India's second medal in weightlifting after Karnam Malleswari's bronze in 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Shuttler PV Sindhu's bronze - her second at the Olympics after the silver at 2016 Rio - and the fight she put up against He Bingjiao of China on the first day of August was the spark the country needed to emerge from the gloom.

Wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, and boxer Lovlina Borgohain then took it as a challenge to push the limits of their mental and physical endurance to win medals for the country.

The men's hockey team bagged a bronze -- a medal in hockey after a gap of 41 years, fighting back to beat Germany in a close encounter.

Last day, last show: The signs were propitious. Golfer Aditi Ashok had finished fourth after leading the field in all four rounds, galvanising the country to wake up at 2:00 am on Saturday for a miracle on the golf course. A miracle it was as the 200th ranked player, with mother as caddie, upset the formbook by becoming the first golfer from the country to come this far.

Half an hour before, Neeraj Chopra's javelin final, wrestler Bajrang Punia removed the kneecap and layers of tape from his injured right knee to go all out for bronze, risking a career-threatening injury, to beat Kazakh wrestler Daulet Niyazbekov. Bajrang won bronze.

Over to Neeraj Chopra and the Subedar with 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, created history by hurling the spear to a distance of 87.58 metres.

Abhinav Bindra welcomed Chopra to "the Club". "It is not the most happening of places yet and needs more members, but I feel your entry is going to pave the way for many more deserving athletes," Bindra wrote in his letter to Chopra.

Chopra has probably shown India the way to Olympic glory in the years to come.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021 Neeraj Chopra
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp