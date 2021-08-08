STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Now joy and pride of wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya's village won't 'stink'

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya's father, a farmer who worked in rented fields, along with fellow villagers met the CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Published: 08th August 2021 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

India's silver medalist Ravi Dahiya celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

India's silver medalist Ravi Dahiya celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Now villagers of 23-year-old wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who belongs to a humble family from Nahri in Haryana, will not have to suffer the stink emanating from the drainage as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on learning the condition there, has directed authorities to resolve the issue on priority basis.

Also as a goodwill gesture towards the wrestler for winning a silver medal at the Olympics, the Chief Minister, who is brimming with pride, announced to set up a school in his village.

Wrestler's father Rakesh Dahiya, a farmer who worked in rented fields, along with fellow villagers met the Chief Minister here on Saturday evening and presented a demand letter to the Chief Minister in which the grievances of the locals were listed, an official told IANS.

The Chief Minister immediately took up the grievances and asked the officers concerned to resolve them on a priority basis.

Among the key issues, which the representatives shared with the Chief Minister was the problem of water drainage in the area.

Taking up the matter, the Chief Minister spoke to the Deputy Commissioner of Sonipat and asked him to resolve the matter immediately.

The representatives urged the Chief Minister to open a Model Sanskriti School which was accepted by him on the spot.

Besides, the Chief Minister asked the officers to resolve the issue of clean drinking water of the area.

The family and representatives of Nahri village expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for boosting the morale of the sportspersons and creating a harmonious environment for them to grow and perform at the international platform.

Besides wrestler's father, his uncle Mukesh Dahiya, members of the Gram Panchayat and former sarpanch of the village were present, among others.

They invited the Chief Minister to visit Nahri village, which was accepted by him, an official statement said.

The day Dahiya bagged silver in men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling on August 5, the Chief Minister announced a cash reward of Rs 4 crore for him along with a Class I government job.

He won the silver after losing 4-7 to Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the final.

Also an indoor wrestling stadium will be built at Nahri, the chief minister announced.

