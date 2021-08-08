STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says climate change could affect sports calendars

The effects of climate change will force sports bodies to rethink their calendar of events, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said.

Published: 08th August 2021 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Temperature on the field during the athletics at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Temperature on the field during the athletics at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: The effects of climate change will force sports bodies to rethink their calendar of events, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said Sunday.

Coe, a two-time Olympic champion, was speaking on the final day of the Tokyo Games. The extreme heat and humidity in Japan forced changes to the track schedule, as well as tennis and women’s soccer.

“You don’t have to be a devotee of climate change or a denier to know the world is getting hotter,” Coe said. “It probably will mean a global discussion around the calendar and how we stage events.”

In 2019, the men’s women’s marathons and race walks were moved from Tokyo to Sapporo in the hopes the northern city would have cooler temperatures. Sapporo, however, was also hot and Saturday’s women’s marathon was moved up one hour to 6 a.m. on the eve of the event.

Tennis and women’s soccer were also switched from morning start times under pressure from players concerned for their health.

Coe noted the stress on his staff of “having to create field hospitals and having your team spending a year thinking about little else other than how you are going to be coping with the welfare of the athletes.”

“Nobody wants to do that. That’s not what we came into the sport for,” he said, adding “we could well be confronting the same temperatures in Paris in 2024.”

In July 2022, the track world championships will be held in Eugene, Oregon, where a record heatwave raised temperatures to 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius) at the U.S. trials in June. Morning sessions were suspended.

“The new norm is, particularly in dealing with endurance events, really harsh climatic conditions,” Coe said.

The last world championships in 2019 were held in Qatar, scheduled for late September to avoid the summer heat. Next year’s soccer World Cup will open in November to again avoid the heat during the tournament’s traditional time slot.

At the 2019 worlds, the sight of runners failing to finish the marathons helped persuade the International Olympic Committee to change its plans for Tokyo for the long-distance races.

“The reality of it is, I think this a challenge we are all going to confront now,” said Coe, who is an IOC member.

“If you are going to be intellectually coherent here, we are going to have to have that debate,” Coe said, predicting sports bodies will be ”revisiting what is possible and probably having to be more adaptable in future.”

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Athletics Sebastian Coe Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp