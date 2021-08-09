STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

High time that I stop feeling pressure and see my game from a different perspective: Deepika Kumari

One of India's best medal hopes at the concluded Tokyo Olympics, Deepika Kumari fizzled out in both her individual and mixed pair quarterfinals encounters to cap yet another horror Olympic campaign.

Published: 09th August 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

World Number One Archer Deepika Kumari

Indian Archer Deepika Kumari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Ace Indian archer on Monday confessed that she needs to stop buckling under the pressure of performing at the Olympic Games and approach the biggest sporting stage from a different perspective to deliver desired results in future.

In the form of her life after winning five World Cup medals this year, the 27-year-old carried the hopes of 1.3 billion Indians to get the sport their first Olympic archery medal in Tokyo.

But it turned out to be anti-climactic as she fizzled out in both her individual and mixed pair quarterfinals encounters to cap yet another horror Olympic campaign.

"The pressure of the five Olympic rings is becoming a bit too much," confessed Deepika in an exclusive interview after returning to Kolkata.

Deepika said she has understood that instead of running after the medals, they need to work on 'enjoying the moment' at the Olympics, something they lack.

"Everyone keeps saying we don't have a medal, we don't have a medal. We think of it a thousand times there, and it dominates our psyche. It's a mental blockade and goes on affecting our techniques. It's high time that I introspect into my game and see it from a different perspective now. There are certain things we are lacking too much," she said.

"We've to see all games equally, be it World Cup, World Championships or the Olympics. But there we think too much about a medal. We have to take it easy and enjoy the moment. In the World Cup or World Championships too, the medal is the ultimate goal but we never keep thinking about it. But once we reach the Olympics, we are not able to get over the thoughts of winning a medal. We need to work on it," Deepika said.

She was referring to her quarterfinal loss to Korean 20-year-old An San in straight sets lasting less than six minutes.

An San, who ended up winning the gold en route to making a clean sweep of three medals, also looked under pressure against Deepika and shot 26 in the last two sets.

But Deepika fared worse as she misfired three 7s and one 8 in a row to concede the match in meek surrender.

Five and half hours before that, Deepika was at her best and eliminated Russian veteran Ksneia Perova, hitting a 10 to win a thrilling shoot-off.

"I just rested in the break and wanted to keep myself calm for the match. But I don't know what happened there all of a sudden," she said of the three 7s.

"I was shooting very well and satisfied with my release but the arrows simply did not hit the centre, that's a mystery. Both Mim Sir (coach Mim Gurung) and I were clueless."

Like her husband and India number one archer Atanu Das, Deepika also echoed that having a psychologist would have helped.

"It would have been a great help. We needed someone to boost us morally," she said.

Deepika and her husband will next shoot in the next month's World Cup Final after missing out on the selection trials for the World Championships.

India will have a new-look squad at next month's Archery World Championships after none of the archers, who had participated at the Tokyo Olympics, could clear the selection trials held in Sonepat last week.

It's a team of the youngsters for India at the World Championships.

The women's team has Ankita Bhakat (23 years), Komalika Bari (19) and 17-year-old upcoming Haryana archer Ridhi Phor.

Deepika, who failed to make the cut in the trials after finishing fourth behind the uncapped Riddhi, said she's excited about the new challenge.

"Yes, it is tough competition now. But it's good and I'm always ready to match them. The tougher the competition, the better I become. To match the new generation, I've to put in double the effort. It gives me extra pressure and thrill, and I'm ready for the challenge," she said.

Deepika also congratulated her fellow Indian medalists in Tokyo.

"It was such a proud moment to see Neeraj Chopra winning gold on the last day. It feels sad that we could not win a medal in archery, but it has been a remarkable performance by our fellow Indians. Many congratulations to them," Deepika signed off.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics archery Deepika Kumari Indian Archery Archer Deepika Kumari
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp