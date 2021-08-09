STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
My body was in pain day after Olympic gold but it was worth it: Neeraj Chopra

Newly-crowned Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra revealed that he was in pain after his epoch-making performance in the Tokyo Games.

Published: 09th August 2021 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Newly-crowned Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday revealed that he was in pain after his epoch-making performance in the Tokyo Games but it was worth enduring given the historic result he achieved.

At a felicitation ceremony organised by sports minister Anurag Thakur to honour the seven medal-winning performances at the Games after their arrival to a chaotic reception this evening, the javelin thrower said he knew he had done something special with the second attempt of 87.58m in the finals that fetched him the gold.

"I knew I had done something special, actually I thought I had achieved my personal best. The throw had gone really well," Chopra said, referring to the 88.07m he achieved earlier this year.

"The next day my body felt how special it was with all the pain but it was worth it," he quipped.

"This medal is for the entire country."

The 23-year-old Army man said the only message he has for the country's sportspersons right now is never fear.

"I just want to say, no matter who the opposition is, give your best. That is all you need to do and this is what this gold medal stands for. Never fear the opposition," he said.

Chopra became not just India's first Olympic gold-medallist in 13 years but also the first track and field athlete to achieve the feat.

He got his famously long mane chopped before the Games and when asked about it in lighter vein, the youngster said, "I like long hair but I was getting irritated by the heat, long hair causes lot of sweating. So I got a haircut."

While Chopra added the golden sheen to the campaign, the silver medals came from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

The bronze medals were claimed by boxer Lovlina Borgohain, shuttler P V Sindhu, the men's hockey team and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

