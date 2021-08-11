STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

The world awaits Neeraj Chopra!

After CWG, Asiad and Olympic gold, star javelin thrower’s next target is to win medal at World Championships  

Published: 11th August 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Chopra with his parents at a felicitation ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday | shekhar yadav

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Neeraj Chopra’s prowess with the javelin was there for millions to see as he secured a historic Olympic gold in Tokyo. But the 23-year-old refused to sleep on his laurels and is now targetting that elusive medal which has escaped his grasp till now — a World Championship yellow metal. 

Seated beside the first Indian to win a World Athletics Championships medal and current AFI senior vice-president Anju Bobby George, Neeraj admitted winning at the Worlds will be an even tougher test.
“I have already won gold in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games and now an Olympic gold. So my next target is winning gold in World Championships,” Chopra said.

“World Championships is big a competition and sometimes tougher than the Olympics. I am not going to be content with this Olympic gold.” The World Championships will be held in US in 2022. The best way to win top honours there will most likely involve crossing the elusive 90m mark which the Panipat-born athlete has been working towards. “I will be working on correcting a few things in my technique including the throwing angle. Hopefully, if I keep working hard, I will be able to achieve my goal. I wanted to do it this year but an Olympic gold arrived which is the most important thing.”

Shedding light on the start of his career, the javelin thrower mentioned how his inclusion into the national camp by AFI back in 2015 despite him finishing fifth during the National Games in Kerala was a turning point in his career. Prior to the shift, he was training at Tau Devi Lal Stadium at Panchkula and Shivaji Stadium at Panipat. “We trained well but the facilities, equipment, diet were not that good but once I joined the national camp everything changed. I got better facilities, better diet and equipment. And the most important thing is the feeling that I am training along with the best. That is a different feeling. So, joining the national camp changed my career and I want to thank the AFI for that.” Neeraj has so far worked with late Australian coach Gary Calvert, former world record holder Uwe Hohn before switching to train under bio-mechanics expert Klaus Bertonietz who was there with him at Tokyo.

“I respect Hohn sir, I won gold in 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games under him. But his technical approach and style of training was different. I told him that I want to work with Klaus sir. Klaus’ training plans were good and suited me. He plans training according to the body of the athlete, he has also worked with a lot of athletes in different countries.” 

Apart from the gold medallist, AFI also felicitated the men’s 4x400m relay team, Kamalpreet Kaur and Avinash Sable. 

National Javelin Day
The AFI announced that August 7 would be celebrated as National Javelin Throw Day every year with competitions in all states and Union Territories to commemorate Neeraj Chopra’s feat of winning the country’s first athletics gold medal in the Olympics.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympic gold Olympic medal Neeraj Chopra
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp