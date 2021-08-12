STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government promises Rs 25 lakh prize for women's hockey player E Rajani

Rajani hails from Yanumulavaripalle, a remote village in Yerravaripalem mandal of Chittoor district and had also represented the country in Rio Olympics.

Published: 12th August 2021

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitates hockey player E Rajani

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitates hockey player E Rajani. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Felicitating E Rajani, a member of the Indian women's hockey team which missed the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics by a whisker, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh  and a job for a member of her family.

Rajani hails from Yanumulavaripalle, a remote village in Yerravaripalem mandal of Chittoor district. She also represented the country in Rio Olympics.  In more than one decade of her career, the 31-year-old hockey player has represented the country in 110 international matches as a goalkeeper.

Accompanied by her parents Ramanachari and Tulasamma and the coach, Rajani met the Chief Minister, who congratulated her for the team's performance in Olympics. He expressed happiness that she represented Andhra Pradesh in the Tokyo Olympics. On the occasion, he promised to provide incentives announced by the previous government, but not implemented, besides providing Rs 40,000 every month towards her training costs.

Tourism and Sports Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said Rajani is the only hockey player from the entire South India to have represented the country in the Tokyo Olympics. "She has been representing our country for more than a decade and secured several medals and honours for the country. Coming from a poor family, she has proved herself and stood as a role model for many," he said. 

He said when Jagan came to know that despite her sterling performance in hockey for the past one decade, the encouragement received from the State was not up to the mark, he not only announced Rs 25 lakh cash prize and monthly incentive, but also promised to clear all the incentives due to her.  

Rajani wants to bring laurels to country 

She has to get Rs 67.50 lakh cash incentives announced previously to her and now with Rs 25 lakh announced, she will be given Rs 92.50 lakh. Further, 1,000 sq yards plot in Tirupati promised to her was caught in 22A tangle and the Chief Minister instructed officials to resolve the matter at the earliest and hand over the land to her. He wished her to bring more laurels to the country and the State in future. 

Thanking the Chief Minister for his support, Rajani said in the last 10 years she did not get the expected encouragement. "But now, the Chief Minister has given an assurance of support and encouragement. I sincerely thank him for his support. With their help, I am confident of performing better and bring more name to the State and the country. I have played two Olympics and I am looking forward to playing more," she said with a smile. 

SHE WILL ALSO GET Rs 67.5 LAKH UNPAID INCENTIVES

Tourism and Sports Minister M Srinivasa Rao said Rajani has to get Rs 67.50 lakh cash incentives announced previously to her and now with Rs 25 lakh announced, she will be given Rs 92.50 lakh. Further, a 1,000 sq yard plot in Tirupati promised to her was caught in 22A tangle and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to resolve the matter at the earliest and hand over the plot to her.

