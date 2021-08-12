STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Olympic star Lovlina Borgohain arrives in Assam to warm welcome

Borgohain, who clinched the welterweight (69kg) bronze, is scheduled to be felicitated by the state government in the afternoon.

Published: 12th August 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain shows her Olympic 2020 bronze medal to supporters on her arrival at the Guwahati Airport, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain shows her Olympic 2020 bronze medal to supporters on her arrival at the Guwahati Airport, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI:  Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain arrived here on Thursday to a warm welcome as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received her at the airport.

Borgohain, who clinched the welterweight (69kg) bronze, is scheduled to be felicitated by the state government in the afternoon.

As she glided down the steps of the aircraft, Sarma patted Borgohain on the back, before presenting her with the traditional Assamese 'gamosa' (hand towel), 'japi' (head gear) and a bouquet.

"With pride and glory, I welcomed our star Olympian medallist Lovlina Borgohain at Guwahati airport. Lovlina has ignited a billion dreams with her success at the Tokyo Olympics, and set an example for budding sports talents in rural areas to aspire to achieve big at the world stage," he said.

Sarma was accompanied by Sports Minister Bimal Borah.

The 23-year-old boxer then boarded a bus, customised with huge cut-outs of her, and headed to a city hotel where she will rest before being felicitated by the Assam government at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here later in the day.

Borgohain is also slated to meet Governor Jagadish Mukhi in the evening.

She will, however, not visit her village Baromukhiya in Golaghat during this visit, but return to Delhi to attend the Independence Day event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Olympic medallists.

Borgohain became only the third Indian boxer to finish on the Olympic podium, joining two of the biggest icons in Indian boxing -- six-time world champion M C Mary Kom and the very-decorated Vijender Singh,

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Lovlina Borgohain Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp