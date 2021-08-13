STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Grandest-ever felicitation for Indian Olympic contingent

The Indian Olympic contingent comprised 126 athletes and 101 coaches, support staff and officials.

Published: 13th August 2021 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Chopra

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By Firoz Mirza 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be the grandest-ever function to be held in the country to honour athletes, the Union Government has invited the Indian Olympic contingent to attend an Independence Day felicitation programme starting Saturday.

The Indian Olympic contingent comprised 126 athletes and 101 coaches, support staff and officials. Apart from the athletes, the list of invited guests also consists of coaches, support staff, India’s Chief De Mission and Deputy Chief De Mission, presidents and secretaries of national sports federations (NSFs) of 18 participating disciplines at the Tokyo Games.

The invitees have been asked to bring negative reports of the RT-PCR tests done on them either on August 12 or 13 and would not be allowed to be part of the function if they fail to submit the same. All of them have to reach New Delhi by 10 am on Saturday and check-in at Ashoka Hotel. They will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan on dedicated buses in the afternoon to have tea with the President. Their day will begin rather early on August 15 as they will have to assemble at the hotel lobby at 5 am before departing for Red Fort on buses. All of them will then attend the Independence Day celebration ceremony at the Red Fort. In the evening, the invitees will attend a felicitation programme being organised by the Indian Olympic Association at the hotel.

On August 16, they will leave for PM’s residence in the morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the members of the Olympic contingent from 9:30 am onwards. The invitees will checkout from the hotel and start departing for their respective destinations depending on the flight schedule.

“The presidents and secretaries of all the 18 NSFs whose athletes competed at the Tokyo Games have also been invited for the felicitation programme. All the invitees have to follow a few protocols given the situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Sahdev Yadav, secretary-general of the Indian Weightlifting Federation, told this daily.

As per the invitation, the guests can arrive in the national capital on August 13 in case of unavailability of the early morning flights. The Tokyo Games witnessed the best-ever show by the Indian athletes in the marquee event as they won seven medals including a gold medal by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Olympic contingent Independence Day Olympics
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp