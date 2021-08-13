STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

'Masti', heart of our relationship: Neeraj Chopra's physio Ishaan Marwaha

“We could not sleep properly, any of us. It (qualifying) was a few days after we landed. We were getting used to the conditions. But after the first throw, we were relaxed.”

Published: 13th August 2021 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Chopra, coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha 

Neeraj Chopra, coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha 

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three indeed, is company. And for India, it's a unique gold-medal-winning company. The protagonist is Neeraj Chopra, but the supporting cast too played an integral part in his success.

His two closest associates in the last couple of years have been his coach Klaus Bartoneitz and physio Ishaan Marwaha, who was also associated with the men's wrestling program earlier. Klaus, the bio-mechanics specialist, had played a big role in correcting his technique. Ishaan too had a considerable role to play in keeping him injury-free. Ishaan still recollects those crazy moments before the qualification when no one could sleep peacefully.

“More than the final it was the qualification that we were tensed about,” he told this daily on Thursday.

“We could not sleep properly, any of us. It (qualifying) was a few days after we landed. We were getting used to the conditions. But after the first throw, we were relaxed.”

Before the final, they were much more relaxed.

“After the coach left, Neeraj, who was a little hyped up, and I listened to some Bollywood numbers before we went to sleep,” the 33-year-old physio, who works with JSW Sports and has been with Neeraj since around early 2017, said. Ishaan marvels at Neeraj’s simplicity and dogged determination.

“It’s very easy with Neeraj. He is sincere with his workouts. With some athletes you have to push but not with Neeraj. Rehab exercises are usually boring. You can’t lift weights or anything. These are all corrective exercises. But Neeraj takes them very seriously and he does it on his own. You don’t have to push him.”

It is not easy to be a physio of a technical sport like javelin throw where both power and flexibility are required. Ishaan feels that is a challenge.

“We have to ensure that while gaining power, flexibility is not compromised,” he says.

“We have to be very flexible at the shoulder and the hip so that there is no injury in other parts, especially the elbow. There was that issue early on and we tried to correct it. Most of the power – around 60 per cent – is generated in the legs (while running). If the legs are not working well, you can’t throw far. Then it is transferred to the upper body during the crossover. As a physio, I have to focus on the right side of the hip because he needs to rotate it properly. If it doesn’t rotate it might lead to stress in the groin area and power will be lost. So I have to keep working on his hip. Sometimes the focus is on the shoulder and sometimes the hip. Both need to be flexible and powerful. We plan this with the coach. So one session would be to maintain flexibility and one session will be to concentrate on power.”

It’s not all game or sports all the time for the three. Ishaan says that ‘masti’ is part of their routine.

“We enjoy a lot. Even the coach by nature is also very jolly. We also are chilled out. We have a very jovial atmosphere in the team. Even when we joke, the coach is fine with it. He doesn’t take it seriously. We have taught him Hindi words also. Even if a throwing session goes wrong, we don’t fret over it too much. Our focus would be the next time. There is no unnecessary pressure. We enjoy.”

Another trait that Ishaan feels is extraordinary with the javelin thrower is that he knows his body very well, something even Klaus had acknowledged.

“Neeraj understands his body very well,” he says.

“If he thinks he is not fine with his body, he would say 'I can’t participate'. Even when he doesn’t perform well, he won’t get frustrated. He would say ‘let’s sit down and analyse where we went wrong’. He takes setbacks in a positive way. No tantrums or fuss. He enjoys whatever he does. Even the coach is calm and keeps us calm too.” 

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra Klaus Bartoneitz Ishaan Marwaha
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp