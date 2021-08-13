'Masti', heart of our relationship: Neeraj Chopra's physio Ishaan Marwaha

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three indeed, is company. And for India, it's a unique gold-medal-winning company. The protagonist is Neeraj Chopra, but the supporting cast too played an integral part in his success.

His two closest associates in the last couple of years have been his coach Klaus Bartoneitz and physio Ishaan Marwaha, who was also associated with the men's wrestling program earlier. Klaus, the bio-mechanics specialist, had played a big role in correcting his technique. Ishaan too had a considerable role to play in keeping him injury-free. Ishaan still recollects those crazy moments before the qualification when no one could sleep peacefully.

“More than the final it was the qualification that we were tensed about,” he told this daily on Thursday.

“We could not sleep properly, any of us. It (qualifying) was a few days after we landed. We were getting used to the conditions. But after the first throw, we were relaxed.”

Before the final, they were much more relaxed.

“After the coach left, Neeraj, who was a little hyped up, and I listened to some Bollywood numbers before we went to sleep,” the 33-year-old physio, who works with JSW Sports and has been with Neeraj since around early 2017, said. Ishaan marvels at Neeraj’s simplicity and dogged determination.

“It’s very easy with Neeraj. He is sincere with his workouts. With some athletes you have to push but not with Neeraj. Rehab exercises are usually boring. You can’t lift weights or anything. These are all corrective exercises. But Neeraj takes them very seriously and he does it on his own. You don’t have to push him.”

It is not easy to be a physio of a technical sport like javelin throw where both power and flexibility are required. Ishaan feels that is a challenge.

“We have to ensure that while gaining power, flexibility is not compromised,” he says.

“We have to be very flexible at the shoulder and the hip so that there is no injury in other parts, especially the elbow. There was that issue early on and we tried to correct it. Most of the power – around 60 per cent – is generated in the legs (while running). If the legs are not working well, you can’t throw far. Then it is transferred to the upper body during the crossover. As a physio, I have to focus on the right side of the hip because he needs to rotate it properly. If it doesn’t rotate it might lead to stress in the groin area and power will be lost. So I have to keep working on his hip. Sometimes the focus is on the shoulder and sometimes the hip. Both need to be flexible and powerful. We plan this with the coach. So one session would be to maintain flexibility and one session will be to concentrate on power.”

It’s not all game or sports all the time for the three. Ishaan says that ‘masti’ is part of their routine.

“We enjoy a lot. Even the coach by nature is also very jolly. We also are chilled out. We have a very jovial atmosphere in the team. Even when we joke, the coach is fine with it. He doesn’t take it seriously. We have taught him Hindi words also. Even if a throwing session goes wrong, we don’t fret over it too much. Our focus would be the next time. There is no unnecessary pressure. We enjoy.”

Another trait that Ishaan feels is extraordinary with the javelin thrower is that he knows his body very well, something even Klaus had acknowledged.

“Neeraj understands his body very well,” he says.

“If he thinks he is not fine with his body, he would say 'I can’t participate'. Even when he doesn’t perform well, he won’t get frustrated. He would say ‘let’s sit down and analyse where we went wrong’. He takes setbacks in a positive way. No tantrums or fuss. He enjoys whatever he does. Even the coach is calm and keeps us calm too.”