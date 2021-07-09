STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Being Anirban Lahiri's caddie at Tokyo will help me prepare for 2024 Olympics: Chikkarangappa

The 27-year-old Chikkarangappa, who missed out on Olympic qualification, was offered a chance to have a close look at the competition in Tokyo when he was asked by Lahiri to be his caddie.

Published: 09th July 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian golfer S Chikkarangappa says he will use the experience of being a caddie for Anirban Lahiri at Tokyo Olympics to fuel his 2024 Paris dreams, after the COVID-19 pandemic spoilt his chances to qualify for the upcoming edition.

The 27-year-old Chikkarangappa, who missed out on Olympic qualification, was offered a chance to have a close look at the competition in Tokyo when he was asked by Lahiri to be his caddie for the upcoming Games.

"It's a win-win situation for both. When Anirban offered me this opportunity to be his caddie, I accepted instantly," Chikkarangappa said in a release issued by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday.

While Lahiri will be playing his second Olympics, Udayan Mane booked his maiden berth at the Games following the withdrawal of Argentina's Emiliano Grillo.

"I am really glad that Anirban is giving me this experience. I will get to see an Olympics live in person. The younger generation has so much to learn," Chikkarangappa said.

"Yes, I won't be there as a player but this experience will be something different. This experience (caddying for Anirban) will help me prepare for the 2024 Olympic Games. This will help me going forward."

Chikkarangappa was India No.2 before the second wave of COVID-19 led him to miss some tournaments, which caused his ranking to drop.

Hailing from a village near Eagleton, one of India's most famous golf courses on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, Chikkarangappa was a caddie before he became a professional golfer.

Speaking about his bond with Lahiri, he said: "We are more than friends, we are like brothers. We have known one other for 18 years. He's been a great friend, brother and always had my back."

"We have the same relationship today as we did 18 years ago. We will work together and do our best to return with a medal."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Chikkarangappa Anirban Lahiri Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp