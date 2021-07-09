STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo 2020: Manu Bhaker says working towards Olympic glory for past five years

Bhaker, 19, recently decided to switch off from social media till the end of Tokyo Olympics to focus on her preparation and performance in the Games, starting July 23.

Published: 09th July 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Manu Bhaker (Photo | Twitter)

Manu Bhaker (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top Indian medal contender at the Tokyo Games, ace pistol shooter Manu Bhaker on Friday said she has been "working really hard" for the past five years to win an Olympic gold.

Bhaker, 19, recently decided to switch off from social media till the end of Tokyo Olympics to focus on her preparation and performance in the Games, starting July 23.

"To win the Olympic gold medal, I have been really working really hard for the past five years now, and it has always been my dream," Bhaker said in a video posted by the Sports Ministry.

Champion rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra remains India's lone individual gold medallist at the Olympics.

Winner of innumerable medals at top international events, Bhaker thanked the government for the help it offered her for preparing in the best possible manner.

"The government has been very helpful throughout my shooting years. Whenever we needed any equipments or ammunition for training purpose or pistols or anything, everything is being settled by the government," the ISSF World Cup medallist said.

Bhaker is currently training in Croatia along with other members of the Olympic-bound Indian team.

The shooters will directly fly to Tokyo before the Games.

In the recently-concluded ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, Bhaker had teamed up with Saurabh Chaudhary to win the 10m air pistol mixed team gold.

She, however, ended seventh in the 25m pistol event won by another Olympic-bound shooter Rahi Sarnobat.

Bhaker had won a silver in 10m air pistol individual event in the New Delhi World Cup in March and 10m air pistol mixed team gold, along with Chaudhary.

A gold medallist in the prestigious ISSF World Cup Finals, Youth Olympics and Commonwealth Games, the pistol shooter will enter Tokyo as one of India's biggest medal hopes, having won almost everything one can after a sensational start to her career.

Bhaker has been selected for three events in the Olympics, scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

The Croatia tour was arranged after the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) realised that it was not possible to hold camps in India amid a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manu Bhaker Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp