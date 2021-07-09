STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Paralympics could still see some fans, say organizers amid Japan's worsening COVID situation

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee on Thursday banned all fans from Olympic venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures because of surging COVID-19 cases.

Published: 09th July 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

This aerial photo shows the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan Monday, June 21, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympic organizers are holding out hope that the Paralympic Games might allow some fans.

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee on Thursday banned all fans from Olympic venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures because of surging COVID-19 cases.

A smattering of Olympic venues in outlying areas of Japan will allow some fans.

Fans from abroad were banned several months ago as too risky.

Organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto, speaking at a Friday briefing, said a decision on Paralympic fans would be made after the Olympics close on Aug.8.

The Paralympics open on Aug.24 and will involve 4,400 athletes.

The Olympics involve 11,000.

A state of emergency imposed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga goes into effect on Monday and ends on Aug.22.

"After the Olympics Games close, as soon as possible, we would like to make a decision," Hashimoto said.

"Because if it's postponed any further it will impact the preparations for the Paralympics."

Japan's Kyodo news agency said Friday that a Lithuanian swimmer, who tested negative upon arrival in Tokyo on Wednesday, tested positive after traveling to a pre-Olympic training camp at Hiratsuka near Tokyo.

Kyodo cited Hiratsuka city officials.

The city said the swimmer trained Friday before receiving the positive result.

Authorities were trying to trace his movements in the camp.

Tokyo reported 822 new COVID infections on Friday.

It was the 20th straight day that the number was higher than seven days previously.

New infections on July 2 was 660.

Japan's prime minister's office said Friday that 16.8% of Japanese have been fully vaccinated.

The Olympic flame arrived on Friday in Tokyo and was unveiled at the Komazawa Olympic Park Stadium.

It will not circulate around the city.

The torch relay, which began in March in northeastern Japan, has been pulled from all streets in Tokyo leading up to the opening ceremony on July 23.

The relay will take place on a few Tokyo islands off the coast of the mainland.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus COVID-19 Paralympic Games
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp