STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Virus postponement, sexism scandals: Tokyo 2020's turbulent Olympic timeline

With two weeks until the opening ceremony on July 23, AFP chronicles Tokyo's troubled journey to the Games.

Published: 09th July 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

People against Olympic Games protest near Komazawa Olympic Park, where the unveiling ceremony for Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay is being held Friday. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: From a historic virus postponement to sexism scandals and unprecedented restrictions on fans, the path to staging the Tokyo Olympics has been far from smooth.

With two weeks until the opening ceremony on July 23, AFP chronicles Tokyo's troubled journey to the Games.

- 2013: Tears and cheers -

News presenters shed tears and crowds erupt in delight as the International Olympic Committee names Tokyo host of the 2020 Games.

Thoughts turn to the victims of Japan's devastating 2011 earthquake, tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster, with the Olympics seen as a chance to rebuild.

- 2015-16: Stadium and logo ditched -

Proposals for a new national stadium designed by Zaha Hadid go back to the drawing board in July 2015 following public anger over the $2 billion price tag.

The original Olympic logo design is also ditched over its resemblance to the emblem of a Belgian theatre, with a new "snake-eye" logo unveiled in April 2016.

- 2019: Payments probe, marathon switch -

French magistrates charge the head of Japan's Olympic committee as they probe payments totalling $2.3 million made before and after Tokyo's nomination.

Tsunekazu Takeda protests his innocence but later steps down from the role.

In October, the IOC shifts the Olympic marathon to northern Sapporo to avoid the capital's sweltering summer heat -- a surprise move that infuriates Tokyo officials.

- March 24, 2020: Historic postponement -

With the coronavirus spreading rapidly worldwide, Japan and the IOC take the decision to postpone the Olympics for the first time in history.

A new date is announced for the opening ceremony -- July 23, 2021 -- but the event will still be called Tokyo 2020.

- December 2020: Anti-virus rules -

Vowing that the rescheduled Olympics will go ahead, organisers outline plans for holding the event safely.

Athletes will face regular testing and restrictions on mingling and the IOC says it will try to ensure as many participants as possible are vaccinated, but jabs will not be obligatory.

- January 2021: Virus surges -

Public support for the Olympics plunges in Japan as a virus state of emergency is declared in Tokyo and other regions to halt a winter spike in infections.

But organisers and the IOC insist the Games will be held, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga saying they will be "proof of mankind's victory over the virus".

- February 2021: Sexism rows -

Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori resigns after his claims that women talk too much in meetings spark a firestorm of criticism.

He is replaced by Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto, a seven-time Olympian who is one of just two women in Japan's cabinet.

Just weeks into her tenure, she accepts the resignation of the creative director for the Games' opening and closing ceremonies after a report reveals he suggested a plus-size female comedian could appear as an "Olympig".

- March 2021: No overseas fans -

In an Olympic first, overseas fans are barred from the Games to limit infection risks.

On March 25, the cherry blossom-shaped Olympic torch is lit in Fukushima, with no spectators allowed at the launch.

As the flame traverses the country's 47 prefectures, several public sections of the relay are scrapped in areas where virus cases are spiking, including the final leg in Tokyo.

And in April, North Korea says it will not attend the Tokyo Games to protect its athletes from Covid-19, dashing Seoul's hopes of using the Games to restart talks with its nuclear-armed neighbour.

- June 2021: First athletes arrive -

Through spring and into summer, debate rages about whether the Olympics should be held as planned, as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc and new variants emerge.

But several competition rehearsals are held successfully, and in a major step forward for the troubled event, on June 1, the first foreign athletes arrive in Japan -- Australia's softball team, who are attending a pre-Games training camp.

Polls show public opinion, which has been firmly opposed to the Games for months, may be beginning to soften.

- July 2021: Tokyo fans barred -

Spectators are banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo and three surrounding regions because of a virus state of emergency imposed in the capital as cases rebound, including the more infectious Delta strain.

The decision, described by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as "heartbreaking", means the Games will happen mostly behind closed doors, with the public also urged to stay away from the marathon in Sapporo.

The Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo at a low-key welcoming ceremony held without fans, giving a taste of what could be expected at the July 23 opening ceremony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Olympics 2020 Olympics
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp