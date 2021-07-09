STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World number one Amit Panghal top-seeded for Olympics, Simranjit Kaur fourth

The seedings were unveiled by the International Olympic Committee's draws boxing task force, which is conducting the competition at the games.

Published: 09th July 2021 01:55 PM

Amit Panghal

Indian boxer Amit Panghal (File Photo |AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: World number one Indian boxing ace Amit Panghal has been given the top seeding in the 52kg category, while Simranjit Kaur (60kg) was the lone woman pugilist from the country to be seeded at fourth for the Olympic Games starting July 23.

The draws will be unveiled on July 22.

Panghal and Kaur are the only Indian boxers to get a seeding in the Games.

While Panghal is the reigning Asian Games champion and a world championships silver-medallist, Kaur is a bronze-winner from world championships.

Both of them would be competing in their maiden Olympic Games.

India would be represented by an unprecedented nine boxers -- five men and four women -- at the Games.

