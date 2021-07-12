STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National sports awards selection process to be delayed to include Olympic medallists

The process of nominations for the national honours ended on July 5 after two extensions, but now the sports ministry is willing to consider those athletes who would win medals at Tokyo. 

Arjuna Award

Arjuna Award (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The process of picking this year's national sports awards winners is set to be postponed until after the Olympic Games to ensure that medal winners in Tokyo are duly considered by the selection panel, which is yet to be instituted.

The awards are given away each year by the country's president on August 29, the National Sports Day which is also the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

The Olympics will run from July 23 to August 8.

"We have already received nominations for this year's National Sports Awards. The dates of nominations are closed as of now. But in our last meeting, we have discussed including Olympic medallist, if any, for consideration in this year's awards," a sports ministry source told PTI.

"The Olympics end on August 8 so the process for selection of awardees might get delayed," he added.

The ceremony itself could also be delayed if the selection panel is unable to finalise the names of the awardees within 10 days of the Games' end.

"We will take a final call on this issue soon. We are planning to have another meeting just after the Olympics to decide on this. If any of our athletes win an Olympic medal, he or she will definitely be considered. If we can conduct the meeting within a week or 10 days after the Olympics, then the awards will be given on August 29 otherwise it might be postponed by a few days," the source said.

More than 120 Indian athletes would be vying for medals at the Games amid strict health safety protocols because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games will be held without any spectators.

The process of nominations for the national honours ended on July 5 after two extensions.

The applicants were allowed to self-nominate online in view of the pandemic but national federations have also sent their preferences.

The prize money for these awards was increased substantially last year.

So, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award now comes with a reward of Rs 25 lakh, much higher than the previous amount of Rs 7.5 lakh.

The cash reward for Arjuna award has been enhanced to Rs 15 lakh from Rs 5 lakh, the Dhronacharya (Lifetime) awardees, who were earlier given Rs 5 lakh, are now being given Rs 15 lakh.

Dhronacharya (Regular) get Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh per awardee, while Dhyanchand Awardees are being given Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh.

Last year, the award ceremony was held virtually because of the pandemic.

