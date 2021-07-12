STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

New Zealand confirms their largest ever team to Tokyo Olympics

The New Zealand Team for the Tokyo Olympic Games has been finalised at 211 athletes which is their largest-ever team for the showpiece.

Published: 12th July 2021 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Two-time Olympic rowing gold medalist Hamish Bond

Two-time Olympic rowing gold medalist Hamish Bond (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WELLINGTON: The New Zealand Team for the Tokyo Olympic Games has been finalised at 211 athletes which is their largest-ever team for the showpiece.

New Zealand, a nation with a population of 5.1 million, will be represented strongly at the Tokyo 2020 by the team of 101 females and 110 males. They will be set to compete in more than 700 competition sessions across 22 sports, including the new Olympic disciplines of karate and surfing. It will be New Zealand's largest-ever number of female Olympians, narrowly eclipsing the 100 females who competed at Rio 2016. 33 of the 211 New Zealand athletes are of Maori descent as per the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

The youngest athlete in the team is 17-year-old swimmer Erika Fairweather who is in her final year of High School at Dunedin's Kavanagh College. At 51-years-old, equestrian jumping athlete Bruce Goodin is the oldest team member.

For the first time ever, both a male and female athlete will carry the flag for New Zealand at the Opening Ceremony. Black Ferns Sevens Captain Sarah Hirini and two-time Olympic champion Hamish Bond will have the honour of leading the team into the Olympic stadium.

Auckland has produced the largest percentage of the Tokyo Olympians with 52 of the team hailing from the region. The Bay of Plenty comes in second with 25 athletes, and Canterbury third with 23. The Waikato and Wellington are tied for fourth on 19 athletes each.

118 of the athletes will be first-time Olympians, while the other 93 have already been to one or more Games. Dame Valerie Adams will create history, becoming the second-ever New Zealand female to attend five Olympic Games.

NZOC Chef de Mission Rob Waddell paid tribute to the athletes' perseverance. "This Olympic buildup has been extremely challenging and unique," said Waddell in a release. "I'd like to thank all 211 athletes for the grit and determination they've shown to make it to these postponed Games. We're extremely proud of the team and the way they've handled all the uncertainty. It's now time to focus on wearing the fern and representing New Zealand to the best of our abilities in Tokyo."

Waddell and the advance team arrived in Tokyo late last week and began setting up the New Zealand Team area in the Olympic Village. New Zealand athletes have begun arriving in Japan with football and canoe slalom the first on the ground. The first athletes into the village will be the women's football team, arriving on July 17th. They will also be the first athletes in action, taking on trans-Tasman rivals Australia on July 21st.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics New Zealand
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp