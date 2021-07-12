STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Anurag Thakur chairs meeting of High-Level Committee to review Indian contingent's preparation

Various aspects including world-class training and facilities for the selected players for Tokyo Olympics were discussed in this meeting.

Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur

Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur on Monday chaired the 7th meeting of the High-Level Committee in New Delhi to review the preparation and participation of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Nishith Pramanik attended the meeting. Secretary Sports, Ravi Mittal; DG SAI, Sandip Pradhan; Narinder Batra, President of Indian Olympic Association and senior officers of the Department of Sports were also among those present at the meeting.

Various aspects including world-class training and facilities for the selected players for Tokyo Olympics were discussed in this meeting.

Anurag Singh Thakur also discussed with the officers the progress of #Cheer4India campaign and the preparations for the interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tokyo Olympic bound athletes on July 13 at 5:00pm to motivate them ahead of their participation in the forthcoming Games.

The interaction will be telecast live on Doordarshan and on various government social media platforms.

There are several notable firsts in terms of participation. For the first time in its history, a fencer from India (Bhavani Devi) has qualified for the Olympic Games. Nethra Kumanan is the first-ever female sailor from India to qualify for Olympic Games. Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are the first swimmers from India to qualify for an Olympic Games by achieving the 'A' Qualification Standard in swimming.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has already confirmed that boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh would be the flagbearers for the Indian contingent at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in the opening ceremony. Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony. The Indian contingent would depart for Tokyo on July 17. The Olympics will run from July 23 to August 8.

