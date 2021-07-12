STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Indian hockey team has a good chance of finishing on podium, says Dilip Tirkey

With less than two weeks to go for the Tokyo Games, the Olympic fever is slowly engulfing the entire sporting world.

Published: 12th July 2021 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former India hockey captain Dilip Tirkey

Former India hockey captain Dilip Tirkey (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India hockey captain and defender Dilip Tirkey recently recalled some interesting stories from the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games ahead of the Tokyo showpiece event.

With less than two weeks to go for the Tokyo Games, the Olympic fever is slowly engulfing the entire sporting world.

While the Indian athletes carry out their high-octane practice sessions, it's time for the hockey fans to relive the memories from the triumphant Olympic campaigns in the past through Hockey India's Flashback series.

Tirkey, who represented India in three Olympic campaigns -- 1996, 2000 and 2004 -- spoke about his excitement of playing in his first Olympics at the Atlanta Games in 1996.

"Every athlete has a dream of becoming an Olympian and I got a chance of playing in the Olympics for the first time in 1996. We had some big players in our team at that time such as our captain Pargat Singh Powar. I was very excited to play in the Olympics," said Tirkey.

When asked about memories from the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Tirkey said that the 1-1 draw against Poland will always remain a big regret for him and the Indian team.

"We performed very well in the league stages of the 2000 Olympics. We played well against Argentina, Australia, and Spain and we needed to defeat Poland to qualify for the semi-finals, but we couldn't do it," said Tirkey.

"The match against Poland got so difficult for us and it ended in a 1-1 draw in the end. We were leading 1-0 after I scored in the 53rd minute but Poland managed to score in the last few moments of the match. If we had beaten Poland, then we could have qualified for semi-finals and after that anything could have happened. So that draw against Poland has remained as a sad memory for us," he added.

The former India defender further spoke about his experience of just being at the Olympic Games.

"There were many exciting moments for us at the 1996 Olympics. Tennis star Leander Paes also made history in the Olympics by winning a Bronze medal. We got to see the US President Bill Clinton as well, who visited the Olympic Village. I went to watch the athletics and football events at the Olympics as well," he said.

When asked about his expectations of the current Indian men's hockey team, Tirkey said that he expects the national side to win an Olympic medal in Tokyo this year.

"I have great expectations from the current Indian men's hockey team. I think there is a lot of quality in the side, and they have a good chance of finishing on the podium at Tokyo. I would like to wish the team all the very best and I hope that they do well in the Olympics this year," signed off the former India defender.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilip Tirkey Indian Hockey Hockey India Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp