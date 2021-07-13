Breather for Olympic-bound Anshu Malik after returning to India before camp

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Olympic-bound wrestler Anshu Malik (57kg) and coach Kuldeep Malik returned to the country from Estonia on Monday morning. The duo will spend a couple of days at their respective homes before joining a camp planned for women wrestlers heading to Tokyo.

The camp, which will also see the participation of other qualified wrestlers - Seema Bisla (50kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) - apart from a few sparring partners, will be held at SAI centre in Sonepat.

"She (Anshu) reached home today (Monday) and attended a training session at the Nidani Sports School in the evening," Dharamveer Malik, Anshu's father, told The New Indian Express. The 19-year-old had an option to fly directly to Tokyo from her training base but she decided to meet her parents before leaving for her maiden Games.

"There's no time left, so no compromise with training. After this brief stay at home which obviously will be under restrictions, she will have a camp at Sonepat before flying out for Tokyo along with other wrestlers and support staff," Malik added. The wrestlers from India are scheduled to leave for Tokyo on July 26.

Camp from July 14 or 15

It is learnt that the commencement date of the camp will be finalised on Tuesday. A list comprising sparring partners has already been sent to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). "The names have been sent to he federation for approval. Once it approves the list, the camp will begin as the Tokyo-bound athletes and support staff have to undergo daily COVID-19 tests for a week prior to their departure," informed a source tracking the development.

While sailors from the country are scheduled to reach Tokyo on Tuesday, another batch is scheduled to leave the country on July 17 boarding a chartered flight. Those who will be part of the second batch have already been isolated and undergoing daily tests.