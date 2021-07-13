STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Deepak Kabra becomes first Indian gymnastics judge at Tokyo Olympics

The 33-year-old from Maharastra took to the sport quite late and soon realised his fundamentals were not strong enough to make it big as an athlete.

Published: 13th July 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

A crow perches on a light pole near the statue of the Olympics rings in Tokyo on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deepak Kabra has become the first Indian to be selected for judging the gymnastics competition of the Olympic Games, a life goal achieved for the man who knew he wouldn't have made it there as an active gymnast because of his not-so-strong fundamentals.

Kabra will be seen officiating the men's artistic gymnasts at the Tokyo Games, which gets underway on July 23.

"I had got the invitation in March last year but then the Olympics got postponed and what followed was a nervous wait for more than a year," Kabra told PTI.

"I got confirmation again in April but with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging there was still uncertainty whether Olympics will actually happen. But I am happy that at last, I will be able to live my Olympic dream."

The 33-year-old from Maharastra took to the sport quite late and soon realised his fundamentals were not strong enough to make it big as an athlete.

"I started very late at the age of 12 in 2000. I used to live in Surat and the facilities were not great at that time. I competed in national-level events, also participated in the 2007 National Games in Guwahati," says Kabra, who was a Gujarat state champion from 2005 to 2009.

"I knew I didn't have a future as an athlete, my fundamentals were not strong but I had the passion so I started judging. My coach Kaushik Bediwala was also a judge, so I took inspiration from him and soon took a course and topped it in 2009."

The 2010 Commonwealth Games in India was his first international assignment and Kabra went on to become the first Indian judge to officiate in the 2014 Asian Games and Youth Olympics.

He also officiated as a judge in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in 2018, Youth Olympics in Argentina, besides other international events such as World Cups.

"I was the youngest judge at 2010 CWG. I have officiated in around 20 major events so far. Olympics was the only one missing, now it completes my portfolio," said Kabra, who is a category 2 judge.

"It takes minimum of 12 years to reach Olympics and I was lucky to get it exactly after 12 years," said Kabra, who was appointed as a member of the Asian Gymnastics Union's technical committee in 2018.

Indian gymnastics will be represented in Tokyo by Pranati Nayak, who had claimed a bronze medal on vault at the 2019 Asian Artistic Gymnastic.

Deepa Karmakar remains India's biggest name in gymnastics with her fourth-place finish in women's vault finals in the Rio Games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepak Kabra Indian gymnastics judge Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp