Chennai paddler’s slow and steady rise to Olympics

It was in 2012 that a wiry G Sathiyan approached former table tennis star and coach S Raman to take him under his wing.

Published: 14th July 2021 06:34 AM

G Sathiyan

By Vivek Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  It was in 2012 that a wiry G Sathiyan approached former table tennis star and coach S Raman to take him under his wing. Sathiyan was already 19 by then and had been a junior national champion, but his rise to the top required better training to fortify his foundation. Raman, who took part in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, agreed to the youngster’s request, well aware that Sathiyan needed rigorous coaching.

“For some reason, his basics were very poor. I had to up the ante and tell him that if he wants to train with me, he needs to get into proper strength and condition. His fitness needed to be picked up,” recalls Raman. Sathiyan was sent to fitness trainer Ramji Srinivasan, but the more pressing issue was the absence of the right technique for the game. Fundamentals like Sathiyan’s serve and footwork weren’t in place, compelling Raman to completely rewire his ward’s game and start from the beginning.

Prior to his coaching under Raman, Sathiyan trained only three times a week. It wasn’t sufficient if he wanted to make it to the top. “We then started work on the game front and he trained for at least two hours every day. He was good at the junior level but his technique wasn’t in place. Everything was glaring, including his serve, receive, stance, footwork, racket swing.

Nobody gave him a chance of making it big,” says the 52-year-old coach, who has been training youngsters since 2006. The next two-three years were all about patience and perseverance for Sathiyan, as results were not yet in sight. But his commitment and focus bore fruition when he entered the world top-50. The hard work only got sweeter, as the 28-yearold now enters his maiden Olympics. Raman is confident that he isn’t in Tokyo to just make up the numbers.

He points to his world ranking of 38, which is perhaps the highest for an Indian paddler at his debut Games. “He is not there to just make up the numbers and simply participate, which is what most of us did, to be honest. He goes with a very high ranking in his debut Olympics itself. His mental maturity is quite high. Though it’s his first Olympics, he is a seasoned player in the world arena,” Raman asserts.

And Sathiyan has stayed true to his responsibility. Besides training with Raman, he’s also been sparring with Anirban Ghosh and young paddler Preyesh Suresh Raj. “I am pretty happy with his preparation. We have done our best to meticulously execute our plans. Everything is in place. There is just a lack of match practice, but that is inevitable. We cannot do much. We have done whatever is in our control,” says Raman.

Olympics
