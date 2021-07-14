STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Fitness is Indian hockey team's biggest asset, can break medal drought in Tokyo: Dhanraj Pillay

Pillay has sent letter to Manpreet and women's skipper Rani Rampal, wishing both the teams good luck and success in Tokyo.

Published: 14th July 2021 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Dhanraj Pillay

Dhanraj Pillay

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Olympic medal missing from his own cupboard, Indian hockey great Dhanraj Pillay believes the supremely fit team going for the upcoming Tokyo Games has what it takes to finish on the podium and end the medal drought which his generation of players could not.

Pillay, who represented India in four consecutive Olympics from 1992 to 2004, said fitness is the key asset of the Manpreet Singh-led side going into the Summer Games that begins on July 23 in Tokyo.

"I am very confident they will do it this time. They have been doing well in the last 5 years. Fitness is their biggest asset. In those days, we didn't have the kind of support system they have now," the 52-year-old Pillay was quoted as saying in Hockey India's Flashback Series.

"This team has done wonders, won hearts of millions of fans with their recent performances, particularly at the Champions Trophy (in 2016 and 2018) and the World League Finals (2015 and 2017). I know they can do it this time," he added.

Unable to meet the team personally because of the strict COVID-19 protocols, Pillay has sent letter to Manpreet and women's skipper Rani Rampal, wishing both the teams good luck and success in Tokyo.

"Since I am also in Bangalore, I would have loved to meet them in person but due to protocols, I did not.

I sent them a letter wishing them the very best and I wanted to convey to them that they should be careful about their diet when they are in the Olympic village.

"I wanted to convey to them that they should enjoy the best part of their athletic life by being calm and relaxed," he said.

"To both men and women's team, I want to say, don't think about the podium finish. Go match-by-match and stick together as one unit right until the last day, the last match of the tournament."

Pillay advised both the Tokyo-bound teams not to think too far ahead.

"I think the mistake we did at every Olympic Games was that we went with the mind set of aiming for the final instead of taking it match-by-match. Though we had the best teams each time, things did not materialise for us to finish on the podium," he signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympics Tokyo Olympics Indian hockey team Dhanraj Pillai Dhanraj Pillay
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp