Olympics-bound Indian wrestlers in Russia yet to get second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

CHENNAI: Indian wrestlers training in Russia ahead of the Olympics got their accreditation cards about a week ago but a few of them apart from the coaching staff are yet to receive the second dose of Covid vaccination.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has sought the assistance of the Ministry of External Affairs to complete the Covid-19 vaccination of seven athletes and 17 support staff now based overseas.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) are training at Vladikavkaz in Russia along with their coaches and sparring partners.

While the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) managed to send their Olympic accreditation through two sparring partners, who reached there some ten days ago, inoculating them with 'Covishield' seems to be an issue due to non-availability.

Apart from Ravi and Deepak, a few members of the support staff have not been administered the second dose yet.

"They have not been given their second doses yet," confirmed a WFI official adding, "SAI is working on it and soon they will receive the second jab." Bajrang had received both doses before departing for Russia.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the wrestlers have to reach Moscow from Vladikavkaz to make sure they get tested for Covid before flying out for Tokyo.

"They will reach Moscow on July 25 to get tested as accredited centres for testing are not there in Vladikavkaz. The schedule of their departure is not yet finalised," added the official. They are expected to leave for Tokyo on June 26/27.

Husband to deliver Vinesh's accreditation

Vinesh Phogat (53kg), who is training in Hungary with her foreign coach Woller Akos, is expected to receive her accreditation card soon. The WFI official said that her husband Somvir Rathee will leave for Hungary to deliver the card in a day or two.