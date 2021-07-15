STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

FINA suspends 2 Russian swimmers for Tokyo Olympics

Alexandr Kudashev and Veronika Popova Andrusenko were suspended on Wednesday based on evidence supplied by the World Anti-Doping Agency, according to FINA.

Published: 15th July 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Doping

For representational purposes

By PTI

LAUSANNE (SWITIZERLAND): Two Russian swimmers set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics were provisionally suspended for anti-doping violations by world governing body FINA.

Alexandr Kudashev and Veronika Popova Andrusenko were suspended on Wednesday based on evidence supplied by the World Anti-Doping Agency, according to FINA.

It said the evidence came from WADA's examination of materials recovered from the former Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, including the lab's management information system.

Kudashev and Andrusenko were set to compete for the non-federation Russians.

The Russian federation is barred from competing as a country in Tokyo because of ongoing doping issues found by WADA.

Andrusenko competed for Russia in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in several events.

The 30-year-old swimmer also competed in the International Swimming League in 2019.

Kudashev would have been competing in his first Olympics.

The 25-year-old swimmer was a gold medalist at the 2019 World University Games.

"FINA is grateful to WADA for its diligence in helping to ensure clean competition at Tokyo 2020," new FINA president Husain Al-Musallam said in a statement.

"FINA remains fully committed to protecting clean athletes and promoting clean competition at Tokyo 2020."

FINA's out of competition testing and test distribution planning are handled by the International Testing Agency, which also handles the Tokyo 2020 anti-doping program on behalf of the IOC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexandr Kudashev Veronika Popova Andrusenko WADA FINA
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp