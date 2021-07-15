STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo ceremonies

The medals will be presented to the athlete on a tray and then the athlete will take the medal him or herself.

Published: 15th July 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

FILE | India's Sakshi Malik poses with her bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus.

The very significant change to traditional medal ceremonies in the 339 events was revealed Wednesday by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

"The medals will not be given around the neck, Bach told international media on a conference call from Tokyo.

"They will be presented to the athlete on a tray and then the athlete will take the medal him or herself.

"It will be made sure that the person who will put the medal on the tray will do so only with disinfected gloves, so that the athlete can be sure that nobody touched them before.

The Olympic approach is different to soccer in Europe where UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has personally hung medals around the necks of players at competition finals in recent weeks.

Ceferin also shook hands with Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Euro 2020 medal and trophy presentation in London on Sunday.

His save in a penalty shootout clinched the title for Italy against England.

Bach confirmed Wednesday that in Tokyo there will be no handshakes and there will be no hugs during the ceremony.

Olympic medals are typically presented by an IOC member or a leading official in a sport's governing body.

The IOC had previously said medalists and ceremony officials would have to wear masks.

With no paying spectators allowed to attend most Olympic events, what Bach described as an immersive sound system will try to create atmosphere for the athletes in the stadiums and venues.

Crowd noise recorded from each event at previous Olympics will be fed into the arena as one of several ways to support the athletes, he said.

Some athletes will be connected after their event via screens to their families, friends and fan clubs at home, while fans will be able to send video clips of up to six seconds that can be displayed next to the field of play.

The Tokyo Olympics open July 23 in a state of emergency and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo olympics olympic medals
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp