Olympic athlete tests positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo, sent to 14 day quarantine
Five other persons -- four contractors from Japan and an official (non-resident of Japan) designated as a "Games-connected personnel" -- has also tested positive.
Published: 16th July 2021 01:06 AM | Last Updated: 16th July 2021 01:06 AM | A+A A-
TOKYO: An unnamed athlete on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving here for the Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23.
The athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed into a 14 day quarantine.
According to the latest COVID-19 Positive Case List published on Olympics.com , five other persons -- four contractors from Japan and an official (non-resident of Japan) designated as a "Games-connected personnel" -- has also tested positive.
With the latest figures, the total no of COVID-19 positive cases in Tokyo Games have reached 26 since July 1.