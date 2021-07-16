STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Sania Mirza's dance video ruling the internet

Sania Mirza is seen dancing on American rapper Doja Cat's brand-new hit 'Kiss Me More' on Instagram Reels.

Published: 16th July 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Former WTA Doubles World Number One Sania Mirza

Former WTA Doubles World Number One Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LONDON: Six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza's video of her donning the new Indian Olympic team kit has become a hit on Instagram, grossing thousands of likes from fans and followers across the world.

Sania is seen dancing on American rapper Doja Cat's brand-new hit 'Kiss Me More' on Instagram Reels.

"The 'A' in my name stands for soooo much in my life," starts the video on Instagram posted by Sania. The video explains what 'A' in her name signifies. "It stands for -- "Aggression, Ambition, Achieve and Affection."

The post was a big hit among the followers of Sania. As of now, the post has 135,937 likes and 695 comments, appreciating the 34-year-old's commitment.

Responding to the post, singer Ananya Birla, who recently sang the Indian Olympic-bound team's anthem song "Hindustani way" in collaboration with music composer AR Rahman wrote, "I like the dance moves, especially the wink, congrats ya good stuff."

Sania was last seen in action at Wimbledon 2021. She will represent India at the Tokyo Olympics in the women's doubles event, partnering Ankita Raina. This will be Sania's fourth Olympic appearance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sania Mirza ​Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp