Tokyo Olympics 2020: BK Sinha to handle responsibilities of Press Attache for Indian contingent

BK Sinha will be handling the responsibilities of Press Attache for the Indian contingent in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Published: 16th July 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 03:17 PM

Olympics

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BK Sinha (Retired Director General of Police, IPS) will be handling the responsibilities of Press Attache for the Indian contingent in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Sinha had already been assigned the role of Security Attache.

Sinha will be departing from Delhi for Tokyo on July 22, informed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Dhruv Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta in a joint statement. The Tokyo 2020 is scheduled to get underway from July 23.

Earlier on Thursday, IOA President Batra said that the stay arrangements for the athletes at the Games Village are "very good". India Chef de Mission BP Baishya, Dy Chef de Mission and CLO Prem Verma, Contingent Doctor and Addl CLO Arun Basil, and Jt Director IOA George arrived in the Games Village on Wednesday to receive the first batch of Indian contingent of 90 Indian athletes and officials in the Village arriving on Sunday.

"I was informed by Dy Chef de Mission that the stay arrangements at the Games Village are very good and the dining hall issues as India is one of the 14 countries with extra conditions also stands resolved. Thank You IOC, Tokyo Organising Committee, Japan and Team India," Batra said in a statement.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.

