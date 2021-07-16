STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Indian shooting contingent lands in Amsterdam from Zagreb

The Indian shooting team will land in Tokyo on Saturday morning with the first competition scheduled for July 24.

The Indian shooting team has departed from their Zagreb base and reached Amsterdam.

The Indian shooting team has departed from their Zagreb base and reached Amsterdam. (Photo | SAI Media Twitter)

By ANI

AMSTERDAM: The Indian shooting contingent for Tokyo 2020 has reached Amsterdam from their Zagreb base in Croatia and will fly to Tokyo on Friday night.

Saurabh Choudhary, Abhishek Verma, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Anjum Moudgil could be seen in the images posted by SAI Media on Twitter.

Adding the caption SAI wrote, "The Indian shooting team has departed from their Zagreb base & reached Amsterdam. They will leave later tonight for @Tokyo2020. The shooting competition will commence on July 24th. #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India @abhishek_70007 @anjum_moudgil @elavalarivan #AishwaryPratap."

The Indian shooting team will land in Tokyo on Saturday morning with the first competition scheduled for July 24.

The Indian team had an incredible medal-winning performance at ISSF World Cup in New Delhi and Croatia. The medal count was less in Croatia than in New Delhi because of less representation. In New Delhi, 52 shooters competed, while only 14 Indian shooters were in the fray in Croatia.

The Indian shooting squad for Tokyo 2020 consists of Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, and Rahi Sarnobat.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.

Earlier, ace Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu departed for Tokyo 2020, after completing her final bit of preparation in St. Louis, US. Mirabai underwent a 50-day training in the United States, under the watchful eyes of national coach Vijay Sharma and assistant coach Sandip Kumar, which was sanctioned by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

