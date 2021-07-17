STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

International Olympic Committee's Thomas Bach gets mixed reaction in one-day visit to Hiroshima

Dozens of protesters were seen near the Atomic Bomb Dome with signs that read “Cancel The Olympics” and “No Bach.”

Published: 17th July 2021 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters gather before International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visits Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph Friday, July 16, 2021, in Hiroshima, western Japan

Protesters gather before International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visits Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph Friday, July 16, 2021, in Hiroshima, western Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HIROSHIMA: IOC President Thomas Bach got a mixed reception in his visit on Friday to Hiroshima to mark the first day of the so-called Olympic Truce.

Such a one-day visit by a dignitary would ordinarily be routine, but the Olympics are set to open next week with Tokyo under a state of emergency and with a substantial part of the population opposed to the Games being held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bach's vice president John Coates also appeared Friday in Nagasaki, the second city that was hit by an American atomic bomb in 1945.

Bach and Coates have been meeting daily with Japanese officials from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, repeating their message that the Olympics will be “safe and secure.” He was accompanied to Hiroshima by Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee.

The Olympics and Paralympic involve 15,400 athletes and tens of thousands of others entering Japan, including media, broadcasters, officials, and judges and others.

The Olympics, already delayed by 12 months because of the pandemic, will be held with virtually no fans. Fans from abroad were banned several months ago, and last week Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures banned all local fans. A few outlying venues are expected to allow a smattering of fans.

Japan's Kyodo news agency reported earlier this week that Bach asked Suga about the possibility of having some fans if conditions improve.

New COVID-19 cases on Friday in Tokyo were reported at 1,271. They were 822 a week ago, and it marks the 27th straight day that cases were higher than a week previous. New cases on Thursday were reported at 1,308, which was the highest in six months.

Bach has said there is “zero” risk of athletes in the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay passing on the virus to Japanese or other residents of the village.

A group of 11 anti-Olympic and pacifists groups submitted a letter to the city earlier this week opposing Bach's visit. Separately, an online petition opposing the visit garnered 70,000 signatures.

Bach laid a wreath and observed a minute of silence in the rain in front of the Peace Memorial Park cenotaph. Faint voices of protesters, who were kept at a distance, could be heard shouting “go home Bach” and “you’re not welcome here.”

Dozens of protesters were seen near the Atomic Bomb Dome with signs that read “Cancel The Olympics” and “No Bach.”

“You should understand you are not welcome here,” one protester said, speaking into a microphone.

“The COVID-19 situation is getting worse, it hasn’t come to an end, and I wonder why this has to go ahead," said Sayuri Yamada, who identified herself as a medical worker. She was not among the protesters.

She said she did not oppose Bach's visit, but raised questions about running unnecessary risks for the Olympics.

“It’s not that I don’t want him to come absolutely,” she said. “But rather, thinking about the safety of people, including the athletes, my opinion is like he doesn’t have to do this at a time when the risk is high.”

Takayoshi Kayano, who said he was an office worker, respected Bach's right to visit but raised other issues.

“I think it’s fine to host the Olympics. But the no-spectator policy is a bit disappointing,” he said. “But to me, I feel the IOC seems to be only focused on making money.”

The official cost of the Tokyo Olympics is $15.4 billion, although government auditors have suggested it’s much larger. All but $6.7 billion is public money.

As Bach was in Hiroshima, a Ugandan athlete was reported missing by local officials.

The 20-year-old man was training as part of the nine-member Ugandan team in Izumisano, Osaka prefecture, city officials said.

Teammates realized the athlete was absent around noon Friday when his saliva test sample was not delivered and they found his hotel room empty, city officials said. There was no training Friday morning and he was last seen in his room in the early hours of Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Olympic Games Tokyo Japan International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp